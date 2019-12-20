Fortnite Winter Royale 2019 event schedule: $23 million up for grabs now

2019 'Winter Royale' is set to begin today

Fortnite 'Winter Royale' is all set to begin today. The tournament will be a true test of all the practice and effort that players have been putting into the game in Fortnite's competitive scene.

Here is what the schedule of the event looks like:

'Winter Royale' Event Schedule.

While many may argue that Epic Games are not the best at communicating with their player base, it is worth mentioning that they seem to be listening now. Fortnite have had 'Arena Duos' live for quite some time now. And as suggested, it was made available in the playlist so that players could drop in and practise for the upcoming 'Winter Royale' tournament.

After looking at the large player base that had recently been dropping into the 'Arena Duo' lobby, Epic Games have decided to up the stakes massively. The 'Winter Royale' prize pool to be distributed among all regions was announced to be around $15 million earlier, but is now somewhere in the ballpark of $23 million!

Day 1 Prize Pool for 'Winter Royale' (Part 1/2)

Day 1 Prize Pool for 'Winter Royale' (Part 2/2)

On the 20th of December, which will the first day of 'Winter Royale' the prize pool will be around $7.7 million.

It has also been clarified that each day of the tournament will be a separate 'Open tournament', meaning you do not have to gain a certain amount of points to play on Day 2. You can simply log in and join the 'Winter Royale' playlist and hop into a game.

To make the tournament as fair as possible, you will be matched only to players that are also playing on the same platform as you. Console players will only be dropped into console lobby, while PC players drop into PC lobby and Mobile/Switch players also drop into their respective lobbies.

Players are also allowed to play in multiple regions as suggested by the moderators in the Fortnite Competitive section on Reddit, meaning you could hop onto different regions and grab as much as you possibly can.

With $23 million on the line, this is the right time to get your gaming chairs all set and hop into a game of Fortnite!

