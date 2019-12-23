Fortnite 'Winter Royale' Day 2 Highlights & Standings
Dec 23, 2019 IST
Fortnite's 'Winter Royale' has finally come to an end. While we already have Day 1 highlights covered, with the tournament over it is time to dig into the 2nd day of the tournament.
Day 2 of 'Winter Royale' had many players content with the scoring system as opposed to Day 1 where it was almost a gamble every single game as players stated. Day 2 allowed more opportunities for players to score points throughout the game including strategic placement which was not the case on Day 1 as it rewarded players only for an elimination which subjected many teams to aggressive w-keying.
Going over each region, its leader boards and highlights of the region, see which duo do you think was the best.
NA-EAST
The Kreo/Bucky duo came out on top of the leaderboards during the second day of the tournament. Since Epic allowed players to also compete for cross-region, they also popped up on high rankings in multiple other regions leaderboards.
On their 13th match, the duo had a whopping 105 kills of the total which is commendable on its own to achieve in a tournament like 'Winter Royale'
The duo had a total of 2 victory royale and averaged a 16.62 for their placement per match bagging themselves a total of $4,000 in prize money!
NA-WEST
Yet again, the Thomuss/wavyjacob duo absolutely dominated the west scene yet again. On Day 1 they had an unbelievable 199 point and on the second day, they scored a 187 pointer. They had a total of 5 victory royales out of the 15 games played and bagged 100+ eliminations
Their performance was note-worthy of a case study and it's safe to say that the duo canned an impressive $3,000 for their efforts. KNG Maken1x and Frapai whose home region is the west absolutely dominated the NA-West scene scoring a total of 173 points in their 14 games, they came very close to topping the leaderboard and throwing the Thomuss and wavy duo off the number one spot. They were also seen across other regions dominating their leaderboards.
Additional noteworthy placements:
- NRG EpikWhale and rehx - 12th Place
- Fake Khanada and joey2c (NAE) - 17th Place
- 100T Ceice and RS XXiF - 19th Place
- FaZe Bini and LG Hogman (NAE) - 25th Place
- CLG Symetrical and 4DRStorm - 28th Place
- 100T Falconer and 100T Arkhram1x - 31st Place
- TSM Herrions and pitbull peace - 35th Place
- SypherPK and Ranger - 38th Place
- CLG Leno and KNG Barl - 40th Place
- FaZe Diggy and Marzz (NAE) - 50th Place
- Wave Styler and Wave Pusher (EU) - 84th Place
EUROPE
The duo on top, Orkh/Podasai canned themselves an insane 169 points while only playing a total of 10 games. They had over 70 eliminations with a total of three victory royales and an average placement of 6.3 per game. They were able to bag high placement points almost every single game to claim their spot on the top at the end of it all cashing them out a total of $4500 apiece.
Additional noteworthy placements:
- FaZe Vorwenn and Heretics Belvid - 11th Place
- Ghost Kamo and RijasR - 13th Place
- TrainH Blastr and TrainH Alpha - 14th Place
- Mitr0 and Crr - 18th Place
- Wolfiez and ATL LeTsHe - 19th Place
- Merijn and Rysix Jaspaay - 24th Place
- Kiryache32 and Gambit letw1k3 - 31st Place
- NRG MrSavageM and MSF Endretta - 32nd Place
- Atlantis Kaxie and Atlantis Magin - 42nd Place
- COOLER 4zr and COOLER Noward - 55th Place
- Liquid Riversan and Avery (NAE) - 87th Place
OCEANIA
The region saw an influx of players coming into their servers from multiple regions which made the games in this specific region even harder for the home players. The Link & Slaya 1337 duo took the top spot with a total of 176 points while playing a total of 12 out of the 15 games allowed. Their eliminations were just above 90 while also getting a total of four victory royales.
Additional noteworthy placements:
- Mrfreshasian and Mr rel - 12th Place
- x2Twins Jesse and x2Twins Jordan - 14th Place
- FaZe Caryion and kquid - 18th Place
- KNG Maken1x and Frapai - 43rd Place
ASIA
The Asian scene saw some of the most brutal competitive environment in the games of all the regions. Players from NA-West, Middle East and Europe were all present in the Asian region making it a ruthlessly brutal playing ground. The duo No.1 and Riyal4k came out on top with a total of 159 points scored with a total of 14 games played overall. The had a total of 74 elims which when compared to other regions may seem a tad bit low, yet given the competition, they certainly gave it their absolute best. A notable YouTuber and world cup runner-up psalms also took the 7th spot in the Asian region
Additional noteworthy placements:
- 100T Arkhram1x and 100T Falconer (NAW) - 13th Place
- NRG EpikWhale and rehx (NAW) - 18th Place
MIDDLE EAST
The NM7 and RV duo from team POWER which has been notoriously famous for their aggressive style of gameplay bagged the top spot on the second day of the 'Winter Royale' tournament. The duo scored themselves an impressive 164 points along with a victory royale in their duration of the 11 games total that they participated in. The team also canned a total of $2,600 apiece.
The Snow and Souarino duo who topped the leaderboard on the 1st day of the tournament dropped down to the 9th spot on the second day but gave it their absolute best!
Day 2 Final Standings
Oceania
PC
- slaya 1337 & Link – $5,200
- S1 zoreh & Gheez – $4,500
- Twitch Sorif & chelly – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- Jynx Is A Pig 1 & Jynx Is A Pig 2 – $5,200
- Bola & AZ0H – $4,500
- Stevo & YT N4TMAN – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Super X Yperry. & Tperry X Super – $4,500
- YouTube Drinkzy & prey doesnt miss – $4,000
- IOS YT Luke99 & Certix. – $3,000
Asia
PC
- 朝倉未来 No.1, & WR.Rialy4k – $5,200
- CR Ruri 82 & CR RizArt . – $4,500
- CR Qjac. & CR Yusea – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- Flery&fether & KhanadaNa.1 – $5,200
- ぽちるが & AP.りーふ – $4,500
- Maine_ぽてコンソメ味 & x4sio – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Lucy Rairu 39 & 中村けいた – $4,500
- Fast.Ruin & Fast.picture – $4,000
- ibis_去勢してるよしお & Lucy Rkun lol – $3,000
Middle East
PC
- POWER Nm7 & POWER Rv – $5,200
- POWER JABR & POWER FAST – $4,500
- snow & Souriano – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- Amin.L2 & Exp Nyle – $5,200
- RAQY. & NiRzMx – $4,500
- Evil Rico & Thunder Mjeed – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- ASMR FeliX & ASMR-Saizr – $4,500
- gghfhghff & Celeste xViperzz – $4,000
- Block IOS & celeste text – $3,000
Europe
PC
- wxlfiez & ATL LeTsHe – $9,000
- FaZe Mоngrааӏ & NRG benjуfishу – $7,000
- BL Anas & IboooHai – $6,000
Xbox/PS4
- in_EsTiWi & In_JuanJoo – $9,000
- blaza x & 60fpswithadream – $7,000
- ThiccBoyPivvy & Manlikeshezza03 – $6,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Santa Leon & Santa Philip – $7,500
- Quanq. & Anonymous – $6,000
- Reflect Zayko & Best Rotation EU – $4,400
NA East
PC
- lzr kreo 002 & Envy Bucke – $8,000
- TSM_Crue & chapixrr – $6,500
- MCES xsweeze & MCES SqualzK – $5,500
Xbox/PS4
- NOH Cascade-YT & TP Clips – $8,000
- CarliitoFN & bouflouz1 – $6,500
- Twitch ExactlyFN & Dcawesomer. – $5,500
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- 32 jolly renny & Nature 4x – $6,500
- Ma4numm & YT_FK-Alex IOS – $5,650
- Manuel & Agony GOLDEN – $4,000
Brazil
PC
- Losted BOMBA & RED technoviking – $6,000
- Master GEMIDA & C9 Nicks GEMIDA – $5,000
- Twitch.BrYANNtfn & Twitch.zDubuh – $4,500
Xbox/PS4
- Lost friv yt & betosales7 – $6,000
- IG Brain90s & KALIFA PLS – $5,000
- Twitch TheViniYT & Churros_YT – $4,500
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- BMB Twinss & Vineyard vinez – $5,200
- Sj. & FronestZK – $4,500
- Peck Is A QT & Anonymous – $4,000
NA West
PC
- KNG Maken1x & Frapai II – $6,000
- Liquid CENTED & NRG Edgey – $5,000
- snowXX & andrewXX – $4,500
Xbox/PS4
- twitter ThrowSZN & youtube curtesy – $6,000
- Dead Syn & detain. – $5,000
- Tiny 18 & Atlas Surfy – $4,500
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- dog backwards & dog forwards – $5,200
- zsty is sour & w4rdell – $4,500
- Joexsmama & IG-RiskyTimmy – $4,000
For more updates on 'Winter Royale' and update on the 3rd day of the event, Stay tuned!