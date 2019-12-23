Fortnite 'Winter Royale' Day 2 Highlights & Standings

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Day 2 of 'Winter Royale'

Fortnite's 'Winter Royale' has finally come to an end. While we already have Day 1 highlights covered, with the tournament over it is time to dig into the 2nd day of the tournament.

Day 2 of 'Winter Royale' had many players content with the scoring system as opposed to Day 1 where it was almost a gamble every single game as players stated. Day 2 allowed more opportunities for players to score points throughout the game including strategic placement which was not the case on Day 1 as it rewarded players only for an elimination which subjected many teams to aggressive w-keying.

Going over each region, its leader boards and highlights of the region, see which duo do you think was the best.

NA-EAST

The Kreo/Bucky duo came out on top of the leaderboards during the second day of the tournament. Since Epic allowed players to also compete for cross-region, they also popped up on high rankings in multiple other regions leaderboards.

On their 13th match, the duo had a whopping 105 kills of the total which is commendable on its own to achieve in a tournament like 'Winter Royale'

The duo had a total of 2 victory royale and averaged a 16.62 for their placement per match bagging themselves a total of $4,000 in prize money!

NA-WEST

Yet again, the Thomuss/wavyjacob duo absolutely dominated the west scene yet again. On Day 1 they had an unbelievable 199 point and on the second day, they scored a 187 pointer. They had a total of 5 victory royales out of the 15 games played and bagged 100+ eliminations

Their performance was note-worthy of a case study and it's safe to say that the duo canned an impressive $3,000 for their efforts. KNG Maken1x and Frapai whose home region is the west absolutely dominated the NA-West scene scoring a total of 173 points in their 14 games, they came very close to topping the leaderboard and throwing the Thomuss and wavy duo off the number one spot. They were also seen across other regions dominating their leaderboards.

Additional noteworthy placements:

Advertisement

NRG EpikWhale and rehx - 12th Place

Fake Khanada and joey2c (NAE) - 17th Place

100T Ceice and RS XXiF - 19th Place

FaZe Bini and LG Hogman (NAE) - 25th Place

CLG Symetrical and 4DRStorm - 28th Place

100T Falconer and 100T Arkhram1x - 31st Place

TSM Herrions and pitbull peace - 35th Place

SypherPK and Ranger - 38th Place

CLG Leno and KNG Barl - 40th Place

FaZe Diggy and Marzz (NAE) - 50th Place

Wave Styler and Wave Pusher (EU) - 84th Place

EUROPE

The duo on top, Orkh/Podasai canned themselves an insane 169 points while only playing a total of 10 games. They had over 70 eliminations with a total of three victory royales and an average placement of 6.3 per game. They were able to bag high placement points almost every single game to claim their spot on the top at the end of it all cashing them out a total of $4500 apiece.

Additional noteworthy placements:

FaZe Vorwenn and Heretics Belvid - 11th Place

Ghost Kamo and RijasR - 13th Place

TrainH Blastr and TrainH Alpha - 14th Place

Mitr0 and Crr - 18th Place

Wolfiez and ATL LeTsHe - 19th Place

Merijn and Rysix Jaspaay - 24th Place

Kiryache32 and Gambit letw1k3 - 31st Place

NRG MrSavageM and MSF Endretta - 32nd Place

Atlantis Kaxie and Atlantis Magin - 42nd Place

COOLER 4zr and COOLER Noward - 55th Place

Liquid Riversan and Avery (NAE) - 87th Place

OCEANIA

The region saw an influx of players coming into their servers from multiple regions which made the games in this specific region even harder for the home players. The Link & Slaya 1337 duo took the top spot with a total of 176 points while playing a total of 12 out of the 15 games allowed. Their eliminations were just above 90 while also getting a total of four victory royales.

Additional noteworthy placements:

Mrfreshasian and Mr rel - 12th Place

x2Twins Jesse and x2Twins Jordan - 14th Place

FaZe Caryion and kquid - 18th Place

KNG Maken1x and Frapai - 43rd Place

ASIA

The Asian scene saw some of the most brutal competitive environment in the games of all the regions. Players from NA-West, Middle East and Europe were all present in the Asian region making it a ruthlessly brutal playing ground. The duo No.1 and Riyal4k came out on top with a total of 159 points scored with a total of 14 games played overall. The had a total of 74 elims which when compared to other regions may seem a tad bit low, yet given the competition, they certainly gave it their absolute best. A notable YouTuber and world cup runner-up psalms also took the 7th spot in the Asian region

Additional noteworthy placements:

100T Arkhram1x and 100T Falconer (NAW) - 13th Place

NRG EpikWhale and rehx (NAW) - 18th Place

MIDDLE EAST

The NM7 and RV duo from team POWER which has been notoriously famous for their aggressive style of gameplay bagged the top spot on the second day of the 'Winter Royale' tournament. The duo scored themselves an impressive 164 points along with a victory royale in their duration of the 11 games total that they participated in. The team also canned a total of $2,600 apiece.

The Snow and Souarino duo who topped the leaderboard on the 1st day of the tournament dropped down to the 9th spot on the second day but gave it their absolute best!

Day 2 Final Standings

Oceania

PC

slaya 1337 & Link – $5,200 S1 zoreh & Gheez – $4,500 Twitch Sorif & chelly – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

Jynx Is A Pig 1 & Jynx Is A Pig 2 – $5,200 Bola & AZ0H – $4,500 Stevo & YT N4TMAN – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Super X Yperry. & Tperry X Super – $4,500 YouTube Drinkzy & prey doesnt miss – $4,000 IOS YT Luke99 & Certix. – $3,000

Asia

PC

朝倉未来 No.1, & WR.Rialy4k – $5,200 CR Ruri 82 & CR RizArt . – $4,500 CR Qjac. & CR Yusea – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

Flery&fether & KhanadaNa.1 – $5,200 ぽちるが & AP.りーふ – $4,500 Maine_ぽてコンソメ味 & x4sio – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Lucy Rairu 39 & 中村けいた – $4,500 Fast.Ruin & Fast.picture – $4,000 ibis_去勢してるよしお & Lucy Rkun lol – $3,000

Middle East

PC

POWER Nm7 & POWER Rv – $5,200 POWER JABR & POWER FAST – $4,500 snow & Souriano – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

Amin.L2 & Exp Nyle – $5,200 RAQY. & NiRzMx – $4,500 Evil Rico & Thunder Mjeed – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

ASMR FeliX & ASMR-Saizr – $4,500 gghfhghff & Celeste xViperzz – $4,000 Block IOS & celeste text – $3,000

Europe

PC

wxlfiez & ATL LeTsHe – $9,000 FaZe Mоngrааӏ & NRG benjуfishу – $7,000 BL Anas & IboooHai – $6,000

Xbox/PS4

in_EsTiWi & In_JuanJoo – $9,000 blaza x & 60fpswithadream – $7,000 ThiccBoyPivvy & Manlikeshezza03 – $6,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Santa Leon & Santa Philip – $7,500 Quanq. & Anonymous – $6,000 Reflect Zayko & Best Rotation EU – $4,400

NA East

PC

lzr kreo 002 & Envy Bucke – $8,000 TSM_Crue & chapixrr – $6,500 MCES xsweeze & MCES SqualzK – $5,500

Xbox/PS4

NOH Cascade-YT & TP Clips – $8,000 CarliitoFN & bouflouz1 – $6,500 Twitch ExactlyFN & Dcawesomer. – $5,500

Switch/Mobile/Touch

32 jolly renny & Nature 4x – $6,500 Ma4numm & YT_FK-Alex IOS – $5,650 Manuel & Agony GOLDEN – $4,000

Brazil

PC

Losted BOMBA & RED technoviking – $6,000 Master GEMIDA & C9 Nicks GEMIDA – $5,000 Twitch.BrYANNtfn & Twitch.zDubuh – $4,500

Xbox/PS4

Lost friv yt & betosales7 – $6,000 IG Brain90s & KALIFA PLS – $5,000 Twitch TheViniYT & Churros_YT – $4,500

Switch/Mobile/Touch

BMB Twinss & Vineyard vinez – $5,200 Sj. & FronestZK – $4,500 Peck Is A QT & Anonymous – $4,000

NA West

PC

KNG Maken1x & Frapai II – $6,000 Liquid CENTED & NRG Edgey – $5,000 snowXX & andrewXX – $4,500

Xbox/PS4

twitter ThrowSZN & youtube curtesy – $6,000 Dead Syn & detain. – $5,000 Tiny 18 & Atlas Surfy – $4,500

Switch/Mobile/Touch

dog backwards & dog forwards – $5,200 zsty is sour & w4rdell – $4,500 Joexsmama & IG-RiskyTimmy – $4,000

For more updates on 'Winter Royale' and update on the 3rd day of the event, Stay tuned!