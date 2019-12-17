Fortnite WinterFest 2019 - Event details and leaks

Fortnite 'WinterFest' is all set to begin today.

Fortnite WinterFest is all set to begin today and will supposedly go on until the 6th of January, 2020.

WinterFest is another themed event that also brings with it a horde of new cosmetics, challenges and much more to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnitemares during the Halloween season, Winterfest will also be a limited-time event where players will have the opportunity to complete event-specific challenges to claim free rewards through the duration of the event.

Christmas time in Fortnite always had players looking forward to new additions in the game and this time is no different. Data miners have leaked screenshots and a preview of how WinterFest lobby would look like.

Here's a full video of me going to the Winterfest Event Lobby & showing everything i can show! :) pic.twitter.com/y2rcy2lJo7 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 16, 2019

More leaked Winterfest Screenshots!! :D pic.twitter.com/fDUA3dXgdO — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎄 (@ShiinaBR) December 16, 2019

The screenshot from ShiinaBR shows a 'Christmas-themed' cabin filled with presents along with the legendary CrackShot featured in one of them which suggests we might get the skin back in the item-shop soon enough. It has also been rumored that players can open Christmas-themed presents every day till the event to get rewards and new items which will make their way into the game eventually.

Like every year, there is a new set of challenges that you will have to complete in order to claim the rewards, a full list of all the known challenges have been listed below.

Search Holiday Stocking in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

Stoke a Campfire (1)

Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon (5)

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2)

Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

Dance at Holiday trees in different Named Locations (5)

Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (1)

Use Presents! (2)

Open Frozen Loot (1)

Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal (1)

Set_02_H_1 (1)

Search Ice Boxes (2)

Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy

Cliffs, or Dirty Docks (1)

Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne (2)

These challenges are sure to keep the players occupied while also have them craving the rewards that come with them!

It's time to get your Christmas hats on and join in on the fun!