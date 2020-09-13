Fortnite World Cup 2020: Possible start date, eligibility criteria and other details

The Fortnite World Cup 2019, held in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, was a huge success. Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf was the winner of the solos event and around a year later, is one of the highest-earning Fortnite pros around. On the other hand, the duos event was won by David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen.

Due to the huge success of the event, Fortnite fans had been waiting eagerly for the 2020 event to be announced. Rumors had suggested that quite a few notable Fortnite pros will be participating, and the prize pool would be even more lucrative than the year before.

Regardless, with almost 19,000 people in attendance and more than 2.3 million who watched the previous edition online, Fortnite World Cup 2020 was expected to be an even bigger deal.

Possible start date and eligibility criteria for Fortnite World Cup 2020

With the months just going by, Fortnite fans around the world have been searching for details related to the tournament on the internet. However, you will be disappointed to know that Epic Games had already announced that the 2020 event has been cancelled.

Physical Events - For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

As you can see, the official Fortnite Twitter account has already said that all the competitions that will be held in 2020 will be held online. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit last year, something most of the world is still struggling with.

Furthermore, to replace the World Cup, other events were announced, including the Fortnite Champion Series, Cash Cups and other third-party events which allows various gamers and content creators to host their own tournaments.

However, as far as the 2021 Fortnite World Cup is concerned, not all hope is lost.

We don't know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we're hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. In the meantime we have more info about online events with FNCS, Cash Cups, 3rd Party Events and Broadcasts. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

As you can see in the above tweet, Epic Games are hopeful of organizing some sort of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. Of course, while that depends upon the feasibility and the situation with COVID-19, Fortnite fans across the world will be hoping that the tournament goes ahead.