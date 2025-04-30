Forza Horizon 5: All Barn Finds locations on map

Finding all the Barn Finds locations on the Forza Horizon 5 map is important if you want to acquire unique cars. The vast open-world racing title is filled with quests to do and collectibles to find. Barn Finds are rare and valuable cars inside a white barn with yellow doors. However, discovering all 14 of them isn't easy.

Ad

This article guides you on all the Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

All Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5

Before we go ahead to locate all the Barn Finds locations, you need to learn a bit more about it. They aren't simply present on the map. Instead, you'll unlock their generally known area after acquiring a Barn Find Rumor (for each particular car).

Ad

Trending

These are given after you complete races and earn "Accolade Points" through the Horizon Adventure chapters. The only exception is the Rumor for the final Barn Find, which will only appear after you complete the last race in the campaign.

You'll then need to scout the given general known area to locate the barn. Rather than doing it through your car, use the Drone Mode inside the Creative Hub (settings menu). It has a high vantage point and good speed. Use it to scour through the area and find the car. If you don't want to do all that searching, this article will mention all Barn Finds' final locations.

Ad

Also check out: Which Forza Horizon 5 edition should you buy on PS5? All editions and bonuses explored

1) 1967 Ford Racing Escort MK1

Locating the Ford Racing Escort MK1 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

Start climbing the La Gran Caldera volcano from the western side. From there, go off-road from the hairpin turn (a U-shaped turn) closest to the location, as seen in the image above. It will be at the end of line just before the path that is on top of the western apex of the volcano. The barn will be just above the L on the "La Grand Caldera" text on the map. This will mark first of the many Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

2) 1953 Chevrolet Corvette

Locating the Chevrolet Corvette (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The car will be southeast of Tierra Prospera. Look for the main highway that eventually splits into a four-leaf-clover-esque structure. Get on the highway and take a left to get onto a path that crosses through the river.

Ad

3) 1970 GMC Jimmy

Locating the GMC Jimmy (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

You'll need an off-road car for this. The barn is located southeast of the Atlantes De Tula ruins in Cascadas De Agua Azul. A path starts from the eastern edge of the former and goes west. Take that road and then branch out when you find a track that diverges from it. This will mark third of the 14 Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

4) 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Flashback

Locating the Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Flashback (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

Take the eastern road going out of the Guanajuato City and take a left to head on the northern road as seen in the image. You'll find a path branching out toward your left which will take you to the fourth of 14 Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

5) 1956 Ford F-100

Locating the Ford F-100 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

Take the road below the Tierra Prospera text on the map and then take a left to find the barn. You'll need to break the fencing on the road to access it.

Ad

6) 1959 Ferrari F40 Competizione

Locating the Ferrari F40 Competizione (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

For the sixth of 14 Barn Finds locations, the car will be near the beaches of Rivera Maya at the southeastern part of the map. It will be at the end of a branching path off the main road again.

Ad

7) 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

Locating the Ferrari 250 GTO (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The car will be near Los Jardines at the northeastern part of the map, to the east of the large water body.

Ad

8) 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

Locating the Dodge Viper GTS ACR (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The barn will be inside the Gran Pantano region, north of Ek Balam.

Ad

9) 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

Locating the Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The car will be in the Cordillera region. The barn will be just below the "A" in the Teotihuacan label on the map when you zoom it in.

Ad

10) 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

Locating the Porche 911 Carrera RS (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

Head up the eastern path of La Gran Caldera and look for a branching track on the left after the second hairpin turn. The long road will take you to the barn.

Ad

11) 1973 BMW Turbo 2002

Locating the BMW Turbo 2002 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

Take the branching path off the northwestern road exiting out of Guanajuato City in Forza Horizon 5. Look for the branching path on your right.

Ad

12) Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

Locating the Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The barn will be to the southwest of Baja California text. The barn will be inside the crop circle just below the De Otro Mundo map label. Keep moving around the circle until you spot the barn, it will be near you when the N on the mini-map will be on a 5 o'clock position in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

13) 1968 Renault 4L Export

Locating the Renault 4L Export (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The car will be located to the northwest of the La Gran Caldera. Look for a perpendicular intersection to the northern horizontal road and take it to head southwards, but just before it turns right, you should spot a branching path. Take it to reach the barn. This now makes it a total of 13 out of 14 Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

14) 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15

Locating the Jaguar Sport XJR-15 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@PurplePetrol13)

The barn will be located in the La Selva region. Head to the region covered by the "mo" of Aeródromo En La Selva and the car will be situated there. This will mark the 14th of all 14 Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

That was all about the Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.