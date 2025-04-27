Which Forza Horizon 5 edition should you buy on PS5? All editions and bonuses explored

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated racing titles for PlayStation users. While PS gamers can play popular games like Gran Turismo 7, they will be looking forward to trying out Forza Horizon 5 on their consoles. The title will be available in three editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Premium Edition.

However, you may wonder which one you should get. To help you decide, we must first look at their prices and the rewards offered in all three packs.

Forza Horizon 5: Various editions and differences

FH5 will be available in three editions (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned, FH5 will be available in three editions on the PS5. There were two DLCs offered on the PC version of the game – Hot Wheels DLC and the Rally Adventure expansion pack. To get both expansions, you will have to purchase the Premium Edition.

Here is a breakdown of all editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Full Game

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Full Game

Car pass

Premium Edition ($99.99)

Full Game

Car Pass

Hot Wheels

Rally Adventure

Welcome Pack

VIP Membership

Early access beginning April 25, 2025

Forza Horizon 5: Which edition should you buy?

If you're someone who is not a die-hard fan of arcade racing and wants to try the game for fun, the Standard Edition makes the most sense. However, if you love cars and want to try out different vehicles when racing or free roaming, we suggest picking up a copy of the Deluxe Edition, which is priced at $79.99.

If you have already played the game on PC or Xbox and want to experience everything it has to offer, opt for the Premium Edition. It not only comes with the car pass and a VIP membership, but also offers two exciting DLCs.

