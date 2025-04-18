Forza Horizon 5: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Forza Horizon 5 will be releasing on the PlayStation 5 after a long wait. PS5 owners will likely be thrilled at the prospect of finally getting to enjoy this title, which was a Microsoft exclusive till now. The game features a lot of playable content, including two DLC packs. In total, there are more than 150 trophies in Forza Horizon 5. However, in this article, we will only take a look at the trophies available in the base game.
That said, mentioned below are all the achievements available in Forza Horizon 5, alongside a short description of how to obtain them.
All trophies from Forza Horizon 5
Platinum trophy in Forza Horizon 5
- Horizon Superstar: Collect all Forza Horizon 5 Trophies.
Gold trophies in Forza Horizon 5
- Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course: Win 80 different Race Events in Mexico.
- Hall of Famer: Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame.
- Living Legend: Earn 294 stars from PR Stunts in Mexico.
Silver trophies in Forza Horizon 5
- Complete Collection: Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in Mexico.
- You Could Say I'm a Fan: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars.
Bronze trophies in Forza Horizon 5
- I'll Just Take This Now: Win your first Midnight Battle.
- The Grand Opening: Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open.
- Another One Bites the Dust: Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open.
- Join the Club: Complete all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.
- Drift Club Mexico: Earn 2 Stars in all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.
- Made in Mexico: Complete all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story.
- One for All: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes AMG One.
- Nighthawk: Win every Midnight Battle.
- Back in the Saddle: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco.
- Badge of Honour: Earn a Badge.
- Competition, Experimentation and Creativity: Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces.
- Welcome to Mexico 2.0: Complete the 'Horizon Mexico' chapter of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.
- Smash Happy: Smash all 4 Bonus Boards in the 'Horizon Origins' Story.
- Blast From the Past: Complete all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.
- Memory Lane: Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.
- Hoonigan Impressionist: Smash a Pinata in the 'Drift Club Mexico' Chapter of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.
- On the Road Again: Complete the first chapter of the Donut Media HiLow Story.
- V.U.H.L: Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story.
- Give it the Beans!: Earn 3 Stars on all chapters of both Hi and Low stories.
- Hi Five: Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Hi Story.
- Driving in a...: Complete Skill Mode in the Winter Wonderland whilst driving any Lotus.
- Enter the Realm: Enter any Realm in either Free Mode or Skill Mode.
- Master of Realms: Complete Skill Mode in every Realm.
- Stunt-tacular: Complete Skill Mode in the Stunt Park whilst driving any Hoonigan.
- You're on Thin Ice: Complete Skill Mode in the Ice Rink whilst driving the 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar.
- Tidy Little Bow: Complete Skill Mode in the Oval Track whilst driving the 2013 KTM X-Bow R.
- Party Like It's 1987: Complete Skill Mode at the Summer Party whilst driving the 1987 Pontiac Firebird.
- Right at Home: Complete Skill Mode at Dia de Muertos whilst driving any Nissan.
- Winging It: Complete Skill Mode in the Lunar Drift Arena whilst driving any Aston Martin.
- The Big Reveal: Win as a Seeker in Hide and Seek.
- As the Clock Strikes Midnight: Complete Skill Mode at the Neon Airstrip whilst driving any Aventador.
- You Might Need a Map: Drive a total of 20 miles at the Stadium Maze in Horizon Realms.
- Time-Wyrm: Maintain a speed of 88mph or above for 1 minute at the Lunar Drift Arena in Horizon Realms.
- Free Bird: Earn 100 Speed Skills in Free Mode.
- Keep That Camera Rolling: Take a photo of 25 different cars in Free Mode.
- Drifting, Drifting, Drifting: Earn 150 Drift or E-Drift Skills in Free Mode.
- Spanning Generations: Drive a car from every decade around Free Mode.
- Covering Ground: Drive 50 miles in Hide and Seek.
- Blending In: Win as a Hider in Hide and Seek.
- Low Five: Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Low Story.
- Back to School: Complete the first chapter in the Icons of Speed Story.
- Get My Good Side: Complete the 'Get My Good Side' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.
- Juuuuust Right: Complete the 'Juuuuust Right' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.
- Timeless: Complete the 'Timeless' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.
- Give Me Five!: Apply and purchase an upgrade to 5 cars at the Horizon Test Track.
- Leaving Tracks: Drive 50 miles (80.5lm) at the Horizon Test Track.
- Maxing Out: Maintain a speed of 200mph (321.8km/h) for 100 seconds at the Horizon Test Track.
- A New Era: Complete all chapters in the Icons of Speed Story.
- Catching a Break: Successfully hit a total of 20 Seekers with Chase Breaker in a game of Hide and Seek.
- A True Icon: Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the Icons of Speed Story.
- Hider and Seeker: Complete a match of Hide and Seek as both the Hider and the Seeker.
- Bounty Hunter: Complete 25 matches of Hide and Seek as as Seeker.
- The Hidden: Complete 5 matches of Hide and Seek as a Hider.
- Dedicate to the Cause: Reach a Streak of 20 in Hide and Seek.
- Never Back Down: Reach a Streak of 50 in Hide and Seek.
- Lay of the Land: Complete a match in every arena in Hide and Seek.
- Unbeatable Triumph: Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars.
- A Forza Edition to my Collection: Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin.
- Manufacturer Affinity: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus.
- An Item Of Extreme Value: Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem.
- No Stone Unturned: Complete all Accolades in any Expedition.
- Chicken Dinner: Win your first game of The Eliminator.
- Jackpot: Fully complete a run of Super7.
- Seasoned Veteran: Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every session.
- I Have the High Ground: Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car.
- Album Cover: Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo.
- Unlimited Prowess!: Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade.
- Ride and Seek: Discover and drive every road in Mexico.
- Min, Meet Max: Complete all non-Expansion Events in a Festival Playlist Series.
- Better Than New: Restore 14 Barn Finds in Mexico.
- Ford of the Wings: Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3.
- Mogul: Purchase all 7 Player Houses.
- Long Gone: Win the Goliath Race Event.
- Fit to Print: Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo.
- Good Carma: Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation.
- Cactus Makes Perfect: Smash 500 cacti during Mexico's Wet Season.
- Putting on a Show: Win every Showcase Event.
- Race into Action: Complete any Horizon Race Event.
- Adaptable: Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event.
- Icebreaker: Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event.
- Mi Casa: Unlock the first Player House.
- First Love: Purchase your first car from the Autoshow.
- This Is The Way: Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure.
- Viva Horizon!: Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event.
- AWDyssey: Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost.
- Show Me Your Moves!: Play any EventLab Event created by another player.
- Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer: Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost.
- Far from the Mudding Crowd: Build the Horizon Apex Outpost.
- There's Always Money in the Baja Stand: Build the Horizon Baja Outpost.
- Adrenaline Rush: Build the Horizon Rush Outpost.
- How to Race Friends and influence People: Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story.
- Cover to Cover: Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story.
- Tourist Attraction: Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event.
- Gotta Smash 'Em All: Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges.
- A Royal Affair: At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama.
- Welcome to Mexico: Arrive at Horizon Festival Mexico.
- Dust in the Lens: Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm.
- Stunning Photography: Take a photo during a tropical storm.
- A Heart of Gold: Send another player a Gift Drop.
- Water Performance: Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Petrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 3 minutes 30 seconds.
- You're the Champion: Win any Event in Horizon Open.
- Treasure Hunter: Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series.
- Front Runner: Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars.
- New Tune: Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon.
- Demolisher: Earn 200 Wreckage Skills in Free Mode.
