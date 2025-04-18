Forza Horizon 5: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Forza Horizon 5 will be releasing on the PlayStation 5 after a long wait. PS5 owners will likely be thrilled at the prospect of finally getting to enjoy this title, which was a Microsoft exclusive till now. The game features a lot of playable content, including two DLC packs. In total, there are more than 150 trophies in Forza Horizon 5. However, in this article, we will only take a look at the trophies available in the base game.

That said, mentioned below are all the achievements available in Forza Horizon 5, alongside a short description of how to obtain them.

All trophies from Forza Horizon 5

Platinum trophy in Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Superstar: Collect all Forza Horizon 5 Trophies.

Gold trophies in Forza Horizon 5

Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course: Win 80 different Race Events in Mexico.

Win 80 different Race Events in Mexico. Hall of Famer: Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame.

Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame. Living Legend: Earn 294 stars from PR Stunts in Mexico.

There are more than 150 trophies in total in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Silver trophies in Forza Horizon 5

Complete Collection: Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in Mexico.

Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in Mexico. You Could Say I'm a Fan: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars.

Bronze trophies in Forza Horizon 5

I'll Just Take This Now: Win your first Midnight Battle.

Win your first Midnight Battle. The Grand Opening: Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open.

Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open. Another One Bites the Dust: Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open.

Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open. Join the Club: Complete all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.

Complete all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story. Drift Club Mexico: Earn 2 Stars in all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.

Earn 2 Stars in all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story. Made in Mexico: Complete all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story.

Complete all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story. One for All: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes AMG One.

Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes AMG One. Nighthawk: Win every Midnight Battle.

Win every Midnight Battle. Back in the Saddle: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco.

Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco. Badge of Honour: Earn a Badge.

Earn a Badge. Competition, Experimentation and Creativity: Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces.

Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces. Welcome to Mexico 2.0: Complete the 'Horizon Mexico' chapter of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.

Complete the 'Horizon Mexico' chapter of the 'Horizon Origins' Story. Smash Happy: Smash all 4 Bonus Boards in the 'Horizon Origins' Story.

Smash all 4 Bonus Boards in the 'Horizon Origins' Story. Blast From the Past: Complete all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.

Complete all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story. Memory Lane: Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story.

Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the 'Horizon Origins' Story. Hoonigan Impressionist: Smash a Pinata in the 'Drift Club Mexico' Chapter of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story.

Smash a Pinata in the 'Drift Club Mexico' Chapter of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story. On the Road Again: Complete the first chapter of the Donut Media HiLow Story.

Complete the first chapter of the Donut Media HiLow Story. V.U.H.L: Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story.

Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the 'Made in Mexico' Horizon Story. Give it the Beans!: Earn 3 Stars on all chapters of both Hi and Low stories.

Earn 3 Stars on all chapters of both Hi and Low stories. Hi Five: Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Hi Story.

Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Hi Story. Driving in a...: Complete Skill Mode in the Winter Wonderland whilst driving any Lotus.

Complete Skill Mode in the Winter Wonderland whilst driving any Lotus. Enter the Realm: Enter any Realm in either Free Mode or Skill Mode.

Enter any Realm in either Free Mode or Skill Mode. Master of Realms: Complete Skill Mode in every Realm.

Complete Skill Mode in every Realm. Stunt-tacular: Complete Skill Mode in the Stunt Park whilst driving any Hoonigan.

Complete Skill Mode in the Stunt Park whilst driving any Hoonigan. You're on Thin Ice: Complete Skill Mode in the Ice Rink whilst driving the 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar.

Complete Skill Mode in the Ice Rink whilst driving the 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar. Tidy Little Bow: Complete Skill Mode in the Oval Track whilst driving the 2013 KTM X-Bow R.

Complete Skill Mode in the Oval Track whilst driving the 2013 KTM X-Bow R. Party Like It's 1987: Complete Skill Mode at the Summer Party whilst driving the 1987 Pontiac Firebird.

Complete Skill Mode at the Summer Party whilst driving the 1987 Pontiac Firebird. Right at Home: Complete Skill Mode at Dia de Muertos whilst driving any Nissan.

Complete Skill Mode at Dia de Muertos whilst driving any Nissan. Winging It: Complete Skill Mode in the Lunar Drift Arena whilst driving any Aston Martin.

Complete Skill Mode in the Lunar Drift Arena whilst driving any Aston Martin. The Big Reveal: Win as a Seeker in Hide and Seek.

Win as a Seeker in Hide and Seek. As the Clock Strikes Midnight: Complete Skill Mode at the Neon Airstrip whilst driving any Aventador.

Complete Skill Mode at the Neon Airstrip whilst driving any Aventador. You Might Need a Map: Drive a total of 20 miles at the Stadium Maze in Horizon Realms.

Drive a total of 20 miles at the Stadium Maze in Horizon Realms. Time-Wyrm: Maintain a speed of 88mph or above for 1 minute at the Lunar Drift Arena in Horizon Realms.

Maintain a speed of 88mph or above for 1 minute at the Lunar Drift Arena in Horizon Realms. Free Bird: Earn 100 Speed Skills in Free Mode.

Earn 100 Speed Skills in Free Mode. Keep That Camera Rolling: Take a photo of 25 different cars in Free Mode.

Take a photo of 25 different cars in Free Mode. Drifting, Drifting, Drifting: Earn 150 Drift or E-Drift Skills in Free Mode.

Earn 150 Drift or E-Drift Skills in Free Mode. Spanning Generations: Drive a car from every decade around Free Mode.

Drive a car from every decade around Free Mode. Covering Ground: Drive 50 miles in Hide and Seek.

Drive 50 miles in Hide and Seek. Blending In: Win as a Hider in Hide and Seek.

Win as a Hider in Hide and Seek. Low Five: Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Low Story.

Complete all chapters of the Donut Media Low Story. Back to School: Complete the first chapter in the Icons of Speed Story.

Complete the first chapter in the Icons of Speed Story. Get My Good Side: Complete the 'Get My Good Side' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.

Complete the 'Get My Good Side' Accolade, found in the Creative Category. Juuuuust Right: Complete the 'Juuuuust Right' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.

Complete the 'Juuuuust Right' Accolade, found in the Creative Category. Timeless: Complete the 'Timeless' Accolade, found in the Creative Category.

Complete the 'Timeless' Accolade, found in the Creative Category. Give Me Five!: Apply and purchase an upgrade to 5 cars at the Horizon Test Track.

Apply and purchase an upgrade to 5 cars at the Horizon Test Track. Leaving Tracks: Drive 50 miles (80.5lm) at the Horizon Test Track.

Drive 50 miles (80.5lm) at the Horizon Test Track. Maxing Out: Maintain a speed of 200mph (321.8km/h) for 100 seconds at the Horizon Test Track.

Maintain a speed of 200mph (321.8km/h) for 100 seconds at the Horizon Test Track. A New Era: Complete all chapters in the Icons of Speed Story.

Complete all chapters in the Icons of Speed Story. Catching a Break: Successfully hit a total of 20 Seekers with Chase Breaker in a game of Hide and Seek.

Successfully hit a total of 20 Seekers with Chase Breaker in a game of Hide and Seek. A True Icon: Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the Icons of Speed Story.

Earn 3 Stars in all chapters of the Icons of Speed Story. Hider and Seeker: Complete a match of Hide and Seek as both the Hider and the Seeker.

Complete a match of Hide and Seek as both the Hider and the Seeker. Bounty Hunter: Complete 25 matches of Hide and Seek as as Seeker.

Complete 25 matches of Hide and Seek as as Seeker. The Hidden: Complete 5 matches of Hide and Seek as a Hider.

Complete 5 matches of Hide and Seek as a Hider. Dedicate to the Cause: Reach a Streak of 20 in Hide and Seek.

Reach a Streak of 20 in Hide and Seek. Never Back Down: Reach a Streak of 50 in Hide and Seek.

Reach a Streak of 50 in Hide and Seek. Lay of the Land: Complete a match in every arena in Hide and Seek.

Complete a match in every arena in Hide and Seek. Unbeatable Triumph: Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars.

Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars. A Forza Edition to my Collection: Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin.

Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin. Manufacturer Affinity: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus.

Earn a Manufacturer Bonus. An Item Of Extreme Value: Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem.

Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem. No Stone Unturned: Complete all Accolades in any Expedition.

Complete all Accolades in any Expedition. Chicken Dinner: Win your first game of The Eliminator.

Win your first game of The Eliminator. Jackpot: Fully complete a run of Super7.

Fully complete a run of Super7. Seasoned Veteran: Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every session.

Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every session. I Have the High Ground: Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car.

Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car. Album Cover: Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo.

Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo. Unlimited Prowess!: Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade.

Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade. Ride and Seek: Discover and drive every road in Mexico.

Discover and drive every road in Mexico. Min, Meet Max: Complete all non-Expansion Events in a Festival Playlist Series.

Complete all non-Expansion Events in a Festival Playlist Series. Better Than New: Restore 14 Barn Finds in Mexico.

Restore 14 Barn Finds in Mexico. Ford of the Wings: Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3.

Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3. Mogul: Purchase all 7 Player Houses.

Purchase all 7 Player Houses. Long Gone: Win the Goliath Race Event.

Win the Goliath Race Event. Fit to Print: Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo.

Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo. Good Carma: Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation.

Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation. Cactus Makes Perfect: Smash 500 cacti during Mexico's Wet Season.

Smash 500 cacti during Mexico's Wet Season. Putting on a Show: Win every Showcase Event.

Win every Showcase Event. Race into Action: Complete any Horizon Race Event.

Complete any Horizon Race Event. Adaptable: Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event.

Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event. Icebreaker: Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event.

Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event. Mi Casa: Unlock the first Player House.

Unlock the first Player House. First Love: Purchase your first car from the Autoshow.

Purchase your first car from the Autoshow. This Is The Way: Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure.

Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure. Viva Horizon!: Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event.

Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event. AWDyssey: Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost.

Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost. Show Me Your Moves!: Play any EventLab Event created by another player.

Play any EventLab Event created by another player. Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer: Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost.

Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost. Far from the Mudding Crowd: Build the Horizon Apex Outpost.

Build the Horizon Apex Outpost. There's Always Money in the Baja Stand: Build the Horizon Baja Outpost.

Build the Horizon Baja Outpost. Adrenaline Rush: Build the Horizon Rush Outpost.

Build the Horizon Rush Outpost. How to Race Friends and influence People: Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story.

Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story. Cover to Cover: Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story.

Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story. Tourist Attraction: Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event.

Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event. Gotta Smash 'Em All: Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges.

Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges. A Royal Affair: At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama.

At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama. Welcome to Mexico: Arrive at Horizon Festival Mexico.

Arrive at Horizon Festival Mexico. Dust in the Lens: Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm.

Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm. Stunning Photography: Take a photo during a tropical storm.

Take a photo during a tropical storm. A Heart of Gold: Send another player a Gift Drop.

Send another player a Gift Drop. Water Performance: Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Petrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 3 minutes 30 seconds.

Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Petrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 3 minutes 30 seconds. You're the Champion: Win any Event in Horizon Open.

Win any Event in Horizon Open. Treasure Hunter: Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series.

Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series. Front Runner: Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars.

Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars. New Tune: Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon.

Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon. Demolisher: Earn 200 Wreckage Skills in Free Mode.

