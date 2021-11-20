5 best Forza Horizon 5 drag cars

Drag racing in Forza Horizon 5 requires some specific cars that are best suited for this exact purpose. These races are short, and players have to race to the finish line down a straight track.

Forza Horizon 5 is extremely realistic and as a result, players need to customize their cars in accordance with these races. The two main stats that gamers need to look for in a drag car are acceleration and launch. Acceleration helps players gain maximum speed and when combined with the perfect launch, they can easily complete the races in the given time.

Let’s take a look at some of the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5.

5 best drag cars to use in Forza Horizon 5

1) 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Speed: 8

The BMW X5 M is one of the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5. Acceleration and Launch are both at 10 for this car, even without any kind of modifications. On top of that, its speed has an 8 rating. All these stats make the BMW X5 M a perfect car for drag races.

2) 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Speed: 7.8

The 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento has both Acceleration and Launch rated at 10, making it another one of the top picks for drag races, among players. Even its speed rating comes just after the BMW X5 M, rated at 7.8.

3) 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Speed: 8.8

This car is literally a speed demon. The acceleration and launch is rated at 10, while the speed is rated at 8.8. Imagine the pickup of this vehicle on a straight track, races will be over in an instant.

4) 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 7.4

Speed: 9.2

The 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang is yet another top choice for drag races in Forza Horizon 5. Launch is a bit on the weaker side, but Acceleration makes up for it. Speed rated at 9.2 will make the car reach the finish line the fastest.

5) 2019 Bugatti Divo

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 6.2

Speed: 9.6

The 2019 Bugatti Divo has one of the best ratings for Acceleration and Speed in the game. Launch is a little weak, but the rest of the stats make up for the fast travel with this vehicle.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider