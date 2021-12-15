Forza Horizon 5 Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt: All you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 provides players with various new fun challenges to keep players engaged in the vast open world of a fictionalized Mexico.

All the challenges in Forza Horizon 5 are hosted in either daily, weekly, or monthly frequencies, and the treasure hunting challenge is definitely one of the fan favorites.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



For the roundup of fixes and improvements available in time for the holidays, check out our blog post: We've rolled out a new update for #ForzaHorizon5 focused on bug fixes for multiplayer and game stability.For the roundup of fixes and improvements available in time for the holidays, check out our blog post: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… We've rolled out a new update for #ForzaHorizon5 focused on bug fixes for multiplayer and game stability.For the roundup of fixes and improvements available in time for the holidays, check out our blog post: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/qn6OTYFREf

This challenge is so popular because of all the goodies that come along with it. Upon completion, players get Experience Points, Credits, and a free Wheelspin, which is quite a tempting deal.

However, a major problem has come up with Forza Horizon 5’s Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt that has upset the entire racing game community.

How to complete the Treasure Hunt Challenge in Forza Horizon 5

Starting the Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt challenge is simple. All that users have to do is complete the Quebrada trailblazers and get three stars to unlock the treasure chest. However, it doesn’t pinpoint where the treasure is and only circles an area in red, similar to Barn Finds.

Just like the Barn Find system in Forza Horizon 5, players are supposed to look for a colorful treasure box in a specified area to claim the rewards.

The current problem with Forza Horizon 5's Treasure Hunt challenge

Currently, the community is facing a disastrous bug with this challenge. Players do not receive the treasure chest's location even after finishing the Quebrada trailblazers with three stars.

Due to this bizarre issue, they are unable to complete the challenge despite achieving all the necessary criteria.

Even though the developers recently pushed a hotfix for Forza Horizon 5 with a hefty size of two gigabytes, many state that the Trailblazer bug still hasn’t been resolved.

At this rate, it is unsure if affected players will be able to complete this major challenge before it ends. However, the Forza Horizon 5 developer team might compensate for it by giving a compensation reward to the community.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being released just over a month ago, Forza Horizon 5 has been facing a large number of bugs and glitches, ruining the experience for excited gamers. As of now, there is no official confirmation of when all these issues will be resolved.

Edited by Atul S