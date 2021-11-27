Forza Horizon 5 bonus boards map revealed

The open world of Forza Horizon 5 is a treat to explore on wheels. The beautiful vista of Mexico is mesmerizing. While participating in races and events is mainly what keeps the campaign going, an inseparable part of the Forza Horizon experience is also the seemingly random side activities in the open world, which include smashing bonus boards.

There are two types of bonus boards scattered all around the game's map - XP and fast travel boards. XP boards grant Forza Horizon 5 players experience points toward their profile level, while fast travel boards incrementally bring down the cost of fast traveling.

Forza Horizon 5 bonus boards locations guide

The huge map of Forza Horizon 5 is filled to the brim with bonus boards. Players don't have to drive too far between smashing one board and another.

XP boards map

There is a grand total of 200 XP boards scattered across the Forza Horizon 5 map. As the name implies, smashing these boards offers players experience points toward their in-game profile level. With each level up, they get a wheelspin that can net cars, credits and more.

All XP boards locations on the map (Image via Playground Games)

While most of them are accessible without any hassle, a few of the XP boards are set on top of houses. Jumping onto the roofs of those houses can be a bit tricky.

Fast travel boards map

There are 50 fast travel boards sprinkled all over the map of Forza Horizon 5. Knocking them down reduces the cost of fast travel by 200 Credits each.

All fast travel boards locations in the map (Image via Playground Games)

With all of the fast travel boards untouched, fast travel costs a hefty sum of 10,000 Credits each time. Smashing all of the fast travel boards essentially makes fast travel free, enabling players to maneuver across the huge map in a breeze.

Although players can travel fast to their own house from the beginning stages of Forza Horizon 5, it takes a while to gain the ability to fast travel anywhere else.

The ability to fast travel to any road anywhere on the map gets unlocked in Forza Horizon 5 after a player purchases the Buenas Vistas house, which is located on the western coastline. This particular house becomes purchasable after the first Street Racing expedition in the main campaign, Guanajuato.

