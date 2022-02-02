Forza Horizon 5 (February 2022) official patch notes: Massive bug fixes to Multiplayer, Accolades, Festival Playlist, Cars, and more

Forza Horizon 5's February 1 update will look to introduce a plethora of bug fixes, which have been a major community concerns for quite some time now. Improvements will hit every part of the game as Playground Games will address all the existing issues in one fell swoop.

These updates are for the overall game stability, along with the Multiplayer, Cars, Accolades, and even the Festival Playlist.

Forza Support @forza_support Today we are expecting an update for #ForzaHorizon5 that will address multiple issues! Check out the release notes here: support.forzamotorsport.net/hc/en-us/artic… Today we are expecting an update for #ForzaHorizon5 that will address multiple issues! Check out the release notes here: support.forzamotorsport.net/hc/en-us/artic…

This is one of the most significant updates to hit the game in quite a while, and it just goes to show that the developers are listening to community feedback.

Forza Horizon 5 players looking for a detailed patch description can look up Playground Studios' official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Forza Horizon 5 (February 2022) official patch notes

Improvements & bug fixes

1) Forza Horizon 5 game stability fixes

Miscellaneous stability, memory, and performance fixes

Steam — A crash could occur when the game was installed at a path that was too long. An error message will now appear instead

Fixed a bug that could block progress on Horizon Stories, with later chapters not unlocking despite meeting their requirements

Fixed a crash that can occur when deleting a Rival Notification in the Message Center

2) Forza Horizon 5 Multiplayer fixes

Various fixes for server stability and bandwidth optimization to improve the reliability of all online game modes

Players will no longer lose their Skill Chain when they disconnect from Horizon Life

Fixed an issue that would prevent friends from appearing in the Online Player list

Fixed the Online Player list displaying the incorrect car and player level for other players in the session

Fixed an issue where Horizon Arcade "Stay with the group" message could get stuck on screen after the event finishes

Fixed a bug that could cause the "Finding a Session" notification to persist on screen

Fixed an issue where the car names may not appear in the Online Player list

Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour matchmaking HUD to display when matchmaking for the Trial

Players will now be placed at the Horizon Tour sign up location after their tour is complete

Added an on-screen message when matchmaking into Horizon Open

Prevent invites via LINK while in the Horizon Open session, waiting for the next event to start

Fixed a bug that could cause Horizon LINK invites to exclude the event type

Players can no longer accept LINK invites to PR stunts they have not unlocked

LINK can now be used to join a Seasonal Championship

Fixed a bug that allowed more than six players to enter a co-op event via LINK

Players can now respond "Thanks Gamertag" after being sent "Good Luck" via LINK

Prevented the Horizon Adventure screen from appearing during Horizon Arcade events

Added audio cues to the Mini Mission HUD in Horizon Arcade

Updated Horizon Arcade messaging when quitting the session

Fixed a bug that could cause the Mini Mission HUD to stay on screen once the round was complete

The Piñata Streak Bonus in Horizon Arcade now scales with player count

Group Waypoint will now be cleared if set to a Horizon Arcade event that closes

Group Waypoints are now removed when the player is no longer part of a convoy

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from accessing the map in Eliminator

Fixed a visual glitch with the sky, that can occur in Eliminator during a season change

All players will now see all Horizon Outposts during Eliminator, regardless of whether they have unlocked them yet

In Eliminator, if a player disconnects after you challenge them you are now considered to have won the challenge rather than lose it

Fixed inconsistency in Team names in the end of race leaderboard

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon The Forza team joins @Xbox in celebrating Black History Month (Feb. 1-28) to honor Black culture and Black communities. The Forza team joins @Xbox in celebrating Black History Month (Feb. 1-28) to honor Black culture and Black communities. https://t.co/Ic0gbIVIsK

3) Forza Horizon 5 wheel compatibility fixes

Fixed missing rumble on Wheel input devices on PC

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck in Change Input Mapping settings after changing input for a Steering Wheel

Fixed a bug that could cause FFB to be lost on the Logitech G920 after suspending the title

Added wheel mapping for Hori Force Feedback Wheel

Addressed a bug that would prevent some handbrake peripherals from working consistently

4) Forza Horizon 5 exploits

Rebalanced some Car Mastery tables to remove exploit loops. This will refund player's Skill Points on any affected cars

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to earn Skill Points while AFK

Fixed an exploit with Wheelspins

5) Forza Horizon 5 PC fixes

Improved the distance texture quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Improved the foliage quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Turning off-screen effects now turns off chromatic aberration

Fixed chromatic aberration becoming too extreme with ultra-wide resolutions

The Limit Frame Rate option now works as expected

Fixed a bug that caused longer loading times on PC when the framerate was unlocked

Adjustments were made to the Target Hardware Profiler to select the correct graphical preset better

6) Forza Horizon 5 cars fixes

Fixed hole near wiper on Zenvo ST1

Fixed car reflectors clipping with rear bumper Toyota Arctic Cruiser

Fixed Toyota Celica where applying JSP Motorsport Sport Rear Wing flips vinyls upside down

Fixed Lamborghini Espada broken textures on wipers

Added missing ForzaVista pins on Jaguar XJ220S

Fixed Jaguar XJ13 cockpit cameras being too dark

Addressed cockpit camera being too dark for convertibles when the roof was down

Fixed rear brake position on Hoonigan Porsche 911, which was causing clipping issues

Fixed collision on Reliant Stabilisers

Fixed AO on the back of the Can-Am Maverick

Fixed Trial - Street Front Bumper being overly dark

Added new engine audio for the Pagani Zonda Cinque

7) Forza Horizon 5 accolade fixes

Fixed the 'Stay Frosty' and 'Shopping Spree' Accolade unlocks

Fixed Proof Positive, Canyon Statue and Statues beneath Blue Water in El Camino not unlocking for some players

Fixed the Horizon Arcade accolades, which required you to complete a specific Arcade type, not unlocking when it was the third round of a Horizon Arcade

Fixed some Rival accolades unlocking without beating the Rival ghost

Fixed some Rival accolades not unlocking when racing a P2P event

The 'Jump to Reward' option in the Accolades menu will now take you to the accolade rather than the category

8) Forza Horizon 5 EventLab fixes

Previously created routes can now be edited

Difficulty bonus payouts from EventLab now scales with the number of Drivatars in the event

Players can now add and edit checkpoints when using Route Creator at a Street Race location

Players can now search EventLab events by keyword

Editing a text string in EventLab (such as notification text) will no longer delete what is already there

Added a "2020s" car restriction option

Added Chinese car restriction option

The flask poster icon (indicating custom rules) will now appear correctly after publishing the event

Fixed up some assets that were missing collision

Tooltip added for the "Add Rule" pill

EventLab events can now be started via LINK

Additional EventLab creations will be surfaced at all activation points

Fixed a bug that caused surfaced EventLab events from being duplicated on the event select menu

Crowd will no longer disappear after quitting EventLab event creation

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Look out for new cars, race suits and showcase ceremonies as the Horizon World Cup arrives in Mexico!



Get all the details in our blog post: EventLab creators, this one is for you. Save and edit your Blueprints post-creation in #ForzaHorizon5 Series 4.Look out for new cars, race suits and showcase ceremonies as the Horizon World Cup arrives in Mexico!Get all the details in our blog post: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… EventLab creators, this one is for you. Save and edit your Blueprints post-creation in #ForzaHorizon5 Series 4.Look out for new cars, race suits and showcase ceremonies as the Horizon World Cup arrives in Mexico!Get all the details in our blog post: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/jqcUUeFNsl

9) Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist fixes

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Championships wouldn't complete if the player changed difficulty settings on the Pre-Race menu

Players can now matchmake into a Horizon Open event directly from the Horizon Open tile on the Festival Playlist

Prevented progress on the Festival Playlist Weekly Challenge being reset after the user experiences a server error

Fixed a bug that caused PR stunts to disappear after the weekly season change

'Weekly Challenges Completed' stat was fixed to show the number of completed challenges, rather than chapters

Seasonal Collectible challenge progress will now persist between boots of the game

Treasure chests and seasonal collectibles are no longer counted towards the Bonus Board collection stats

Players must now take part in a complete Horizon Arcade (complete three rounds or all 10 minutes) to complete the Festival Playlist challenge

The Weekly Challenge will no longer show incorrect progress towards its chapters when driving a car that does not meet its requirements

10) Forza Horizon 5 other fixes

Also Read Article Continues below

Added Chinese (Simplified) voice over

Fixed a bug that would allow users to redeem multiple manufacturer rewards from the Car Collection screen

Some items in the Forzathon Shop will now only be purchasable a limited number of times

Livery Editor's default scaling option has been changed to 'non-uniform,' in line with previous titles

Added "Mobil" decal to the Livery Editor

Head to Head challenges in Freeroam are now canceled if the opposing player gets too far away before accepting the challenge

Fixed several instances of overlapping text in some languages on the Tuning screen

A new option has been added to the Video settings screen to open the HDR system calibration app (console only)

Voice over that plays when finishing a Super7 event is no longer canceled when returning to the Super7 screen

Prevented users from being able to publish Super7 events with both props and traffic enabled erroneously

Fixed a bug that caused controller rumble and haptics to be lost after exiting during Horizon Open signup

Improved car shadowing when entering tunnels

Fixed a bug where players sometimes couldn't make progress on V10 Horizon Story if they earned 3 Stars in a previous chapter

Fixed some text overlapping on the Race Scoreboard in some languages

The game will now show an explanation popup when trying to select exclusive emotes or clothing, rather than a marketplace error

Players will no longer be announced as the winner after quitting and losing to the selected rival

Notifications showing the Credits earned in an event will now show after all events when returning to Freeroam

Fixed a bug that would remove car control from the player if they switched cars while changing the convertible roof state

Fixed a bug when rewinding on the finish line in Rivals, causing an impossibly fast lap time

Edited by Ravi Iyer