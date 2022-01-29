Forza Horizon 5: How to complete Party Till Dawn photo challenge

Forza Horizon 5 benefits its players by rewarding them through the completion of challenges. Among all these challenges, photo challenges are some of the most fun ones and can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Now that Series 3 is concluding its final Spring season, the game has introduced a new photo challenge called Party Till Dawn. To complete this challenge, the players are supposed to take a picture of their car at the Horizon Mexico Festival landmark and earn themselves a new car horn.

This challenge is relatively easier than past photo challenges and doesn’t have any specific requirements. However, to assist players who cannot complete this challenge, this guide will give step-by-step instructions to complete this photo task in the Forza Horizon 5.

Guide to complete Party Till Dawn photo challenge in Forza Horizon 5

The latest photo challenge is the easiest the players have gotten and can be completed with any car or at any point in time. All players need to reach the Horizon Mexico Festival, and everything else will fall into place.

The Horizon Mexico Festival is the heart of everything in Forza Horizon 5, and this is precisely where every player starts their journey. Present on the left-center of the map, the festival is easily accessible, and players need to reach the place to complete their photo challenge.

Upon reaching the main festival spot, players can pick a car of their choice and proceed with the steps given below:

Step 1: Reach the Horizon Mexico Festival and drive the car near the stage area to avoid failure.

Step 2: Position the car in the heart’s desire and go into photo mode.

Step 3: Take a picture of the car with the active festival as the background.

Once players follow the above steps and complete taking a picture of the car, the #PartyTilDawn challenge will be completed in their playlist.

