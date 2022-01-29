Where to find the High Five Treasure Chest in Forza Horizon 5

Playground Games released their second Series 3 Treasure Hunt known as the Forza Horizon 5 High Five. Treasure Hunts occur regularly in Forza Horizon 5 and like previous events, the High Five Treasure Hunt offers three points that count for the Spring/Hot Season.

Players need to find the High Five Treasure Chest after completing some challenging tasks.

Being the last Treasure Hunt of Series 3, completing Forza Horizon 5 High Five Treasure Hunt is quite a challenging task. To complete the first part of the High Five event, players need to own the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X or buy it from the Autoshow. Players are also required to score 5 stars multiple times by jumping from any of the Danger Signs on the map.

Complete High Five Treasure Hunt Challenge in Forza Horizon 5

To complete the High Five Treasure Hunt, players need to prove that they are 5 star rated drivers. According to a clue in the High Five challenge, players need to get "defenderously" high to prove that they are five-star rated.

It denotes that players need to jump from any danger sign with their 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X and score a total of 5 stars by multiple attempts. Players are advised to upgrade their Defender to a higher class to clear the task with much ease.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X (Image via FH5)

The High Five Treasure Chest will spawn on the map once any player completes their previous tasks. Players will be able to find the Treasure Chest in the southern parts of the map, right next to Uxmal. Treasure Chest will be spawned in an open area between the path to the river and the western pyramid.

The High Five Treasure Chest (Image via FH5)

After successful completion of the task and finding the High Five Treasure Chest, players will be rewarded with three Season Points and 50,000 credits.

These points can be used to unlock several highly-rated cars from Spring Series 3. Users with high season points can aim to unlock exclusive vehicles which can’t be bought from Autoshow in Forza Horizon 5.

