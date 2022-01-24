What are the best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5? (2022)

Forza Horizon 5 has been a huge hit since it was released last year. The game offers a spectacular open-world map of Mexico featuring 11 different biomes rendered in unparalleled detail.

From deep jungles to rocky volcanoes, players need to be ready for any terrain that comes their way. Having a great off-roading vehicle is a must while participating in cross country or off-road races.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



A special Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite -inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite-inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo https://t.co/mnhDfdR8dN

Forza Horizon 5 offers over 500 cars for players to choose from, which might be a little overwhelming for many players. To determine the best off-roading vehicles available, players need to focus on cars that can deal with rough terrain at high speeds without compromising their handling.

3 best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5

Players in search of an off-road vehicle should keep in mind that there are a lot of manufacturers that might not make the top of the line off-roading vehicles but they can be turned invincible by proper tuning and customization.

Here are the Top 3 off-road cars one should definitely try:

2020 Ford Bronco

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Players must keep in mind that no particular car from the list is a clear winner. All three cars are excellent off-roaders and totally depend on player preferences.

3) 2020 Ford Bronco

2020 Ford Bronco in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Reddit)

The 2020 Ford Bronco is one of the best in the business and is an excellent blend of retro styling and modern technology. Its 2.7L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine provides ample power to conquer uneven terrain with ease. Players can get their hands on the 2020 Ford Bronco by purchasing the Welcome Pack

2) 2016 Jeep Trailcat

2016 Jeep Trailcat in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube)

Jeep is one of the most reliable brands out there when it comes to off-roading. The 2016 Jeep Trailcat features a 6.2L Twin-Screw Supercharged V8 engine that boasts 707 bhp of power and a massive 881 n.m of torque. Players can literally take the Trailcat anywhere on the map with ease. The vehicle can be purchased from Autoshow for 75,000 credits.

1) 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube)

The 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter has been rated 10 in off-roading and features one of the smoothest engines among its peers. The 6.2L Naturally-Aspirated V8 produces a decent 430 bhp and an unforgiving 575 n.m torque. The Rally Fighter is a bit more expensive than the Trailcat but offers superior suspension and rear wheels.

Edited by R. Elahi