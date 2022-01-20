5 cars in Forza Horizon 5 that have the best handling

Forza Horizon 5, the latest casual, street-racing iteration from Playground Games, is filled with events and different racing circuits in a fictionalized and beautifully-portrayed Mexico.

The title has become one of the most-played games of 2021. Xbox Game Pass's lucrative offer earlier this year also helped the title expand its reach.

Different kinds of cars are featured in the game, each serving a purpose. There are road, dirt, and cross-country races taking place almost all the time, and each type of race requires a specific type of vehicle.

In any race, one of the most critical factors to look forward to in a car is its handling. The better it is, the easier it is to take those sharp turns that come up on tracks.

Five Forza Horizon 5 cars that handle well on the tracks

Factors like weight distribution, suspension, aerodynamics, tires, and wheels play a major role in handling. The situation is no different in Forza Horizon 5. The cars mentioned below have some of the best for handling in-game and are perfect for street racing.

1) Ferrari F50 GT 1996

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 2,000,000 CR

2,000,000 CR Speed: 8.1

8.1 Handling: 10

10 Acceleration: 7.0

7.0 Launch: 7.1

7.1 Braking: 10

10 Off: 4.1

4.1 Performance Index: S2 976

The Ferrari F50 GT 1996 is one of the best cars for handling in Forza Horizon 5. It is also one of the fastest non-racing Ferraris in its series. When properly upgraded, this vehicle has the potential to reach a top speed of 378 km/h.

Exceptional handling, braking, and speed make this Ferrari one of the top choices for taking sharp corners while racing.

2) Aston Martin Vulcan

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 2,000,000 CR

2,000,000 CR Speed: 7.7

7.7 Handling: 9.6

9.6 Acceleration: 6.5

6.5 Launch: 7.0

7.0 Braking: 10

10 Off: 3.2

3.2 Performance Index: S2 953

The Aston Martin Vulcan's superb handling makes the vehicle aerodynamically superior. It's a factory upgrade for the Vulcan first made available in 2017. The rear wing allows it to take proper turns down the tracks, and players find it blissful to use.

They can purchase it from the Autoshow for 2,000,000 credits.

3) Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: NA

NA Speed: 8.4

8.4 Handling: 10

10 Acceleration: 10

10 Launch: 10

10 Braking: 10

10 Off: 5.1

5.1 Performance Index: S2 998

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is a fan-favorite car in Forza Horizon 5. Its exterior is made out of carbon fiber, which allows it to reach the 60 mph mark in less than 2.5 seconds!

TmarTn @TmarTn the lamborghini sesto elemento is outrageous, by far the best car in forza horizon 5



how much grip?



all of it the lamborghini sesto elemento is outrageous, by far the best car in forza horizon 5how much grip?all of it https://t.co/4XiMpL98gV

The car's design makes it a beast aerodynamically, thereby managing to get full marks in some of the most important departments.

4) Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 2,500,000 CR

2,500,000 CR Speed: 7.6

7.6 Handling: 10

10 Acceleration: 8.1

8.1 Launch: 8.8

8.8 Braking: 10

10 Off: 3.9

3.9 Performance Index: S2 961

The Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa belongs to the Italian supercar elite and is one of the best cars for handling in Forza Horizon 5. It is an upgrade on the MC12 GT1 race car, primarily focussed on handling.

This is a go-to car for users looking for a vehicle with good weight distribution, reaching good speeds while managing to handle the car quite well at the same time.

5) Koenigsegg Jesko

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 2,800,000 CR

2,800,000 CR Speed: 10

10 Handling: 10

10 Acceleration: 6.9

6.9 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Braking: 9.0

9.0 Off: 4.4

4.4 Performance Index: S2 971

The Jesko model of Koenigsegg is the fastest in the game, with maximum ratings for handling and acceleration and the potential to reach speeds of up to 500 km/h! Gamers can unlock this car after completing the "Cinema Irrealiste" accolade.

The vehicle is very efficient aerodynamically as it's a low-weight beast with a rear-wheel-drive design. Although it has a weaker acceleration, it does manage to come back with its top-of-the-line handling and speed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer