Forza Horizon 5 is one of those games that provide an enthralling experience while exploring a beautiful map while giving an intense adrenaline rush while racing through the streets of Mexico.

Following the success of its 2018's predecessor, this game enhanced every aspect, giving players a more enriched maneuvering experience on wheels.

Since its release, the game developers have brought a lot of events for players to enjoy. With the Lunar New Year event, the game has planned a lot of new content throughout January 2022.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.



Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: The Lunar New Year is here!Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato. #ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… The Lunar New Year is here! 🎇Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.#ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/f8qDW4SmmH

The introduction of this new series promises the inclusion of many new rides to the game. These vehicles can be unlocked as players progress with the season and require some grind.

Top 5 fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

Series 3 arrives at Forza Horizon 5 during the Lunar New Year event and will bring a bunch of vehicles along with it. Here are some of the fastest cars in the game for Forza fans to cruise through the lantern-lit streets of Guanajuato during Series 3:

ZENVO ST1

Jaguar XJ220S TWR

JAGUAR XKR-S GT

VAUXHALL LOTUS CARLTON

DONKERVOORT D8 GTO

Let's take a look into each vehicle in detail.

1) 2016 ZENVO ST1

Speed: 8.7

8.7 Acceleration: 6.1

6.1 Handling: 6.8

The 2016 Zenvo ST1 is one of the fastest cars arriving to Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 as a part of the Festival playlist. Players need to earn 120 out of 266 total points in the season to unlock the vehicle.

The car is renamed Zenvo TS1 inside the game and is supposed to be a more powerful variant than the vehicle mentioned above.

2) 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

Speed: 8.2

8.2 Acceleration: 6.4

6.4 Handling: 6.8

After the Zenvo TS1 comes the 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR. It is one of the additions among all new cars in the game and is a part of the Car Pass. It has the potential to reach more than 230mph with proper upgrades and also has good handling.

3) 2015 JAGUAR XKR-S GT

Speed: 7.2

7.2 Acceleration: 5.2

5.2 Handling: 6.0

The 2015 model of JAGUAR XKR-S GT is also a part of the Festival playlist. It can easily be unlocked as players need to get just 25 points in the entire series. With proper upgrades, it can reach a speed of up to 186 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in Series 3.

4) VAUXHALL LOTUS CARLTON

Speed: 6.6

6.6 Acceleration: 4.1

4.1 Handling: 4.7

The VAUXHALL LOTUS CARLTON is not as fast as the vehicles mentioned before but does manage to do its job quite well. The acceleration and handling are not as great as the speed it can reach, making it suitable for specific races only. Players need to earn 45 points to ride this sedan in Forza Horizon 5.

5) 2013 DONKERVOORT D8 GTO

Speed: 6.2

6.2 Acceleration: 5.7

5.7 Handling: 6.1

The 2013 DONKERVOORT D8 GTO is an allrounder vehicle added to the game with Series 3 in Forza Horizon 5. Players only need to earn 25 points to unlock this beast, and it is also a part of the Festival playlist. With proper upgrades, the vehicle can reach a top speed of up to 168 mph.

