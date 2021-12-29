All cars coming to Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

Forza Horizon 5 has been an exciting release for the entire Forza Series as it has been a critical and commercial success. What makes Forza Horizon 5 so compelling is the constant release of new events to keep the game dynamic. Fans will be delighted to hear the news that Series 3 is coming really soon to Forza Horizon 5.

Series 3 of Forza Horizon 5 will be the natural successor to the ongoing Series 2. Forza Horizon 5's Series 3 is set to commence from January 9, 2022. It will delight Forza fans for sure with the number of cars, new events, and challenges that will be added to the game.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 will have brand new cars added to the game

Forza Horizon 5 started with 500 cars, but the number has reached close to 600 with several content drops. The numbers are all set to increase with the new vehicles that are going to be added by Series 3.

New cars that will be added to Forza Horizon 5

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SSI

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Jaguar XK RS GT

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Zenvo TS1

Some of these cars will be available as part of quests and challenges, which might also require class-specific cars.

New events and pass

Series 3 of Forza Horizon 5 isn't just about the cars as there will also be new events and a series pass. The pass will be split between different tiers, with different tiers unlocking different rewards.

Information about both the event and the Series 3 pass will only be available when the Series commences in Forza Horizon 5.

Overall, the list of cars and other scheduled events set to come with Series 3 looks promising. Despite having a promising start, Forza Horizon 5 has faced its fair share of criticism as well. But that has been mostly down to bugs and glitches. With no shortage of content, Forza Horizon 5 fans will look to continue on the same path with the upcoming release of Series 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar