Five best Forza Horizon 5 cars under 500k credits

Forza Horizon 5 is the best game for racing fans if they want to ensure that they will never run out of cars to race in. The latest iteration of the Forza series has over 500 cars, with new cars constantly being added to the game. But with great choices comes great responsibilities, and picking the correct car becomes extremely important for players.

The act of purchasing cars in the game is pretty straightforward, and the currency used is the in-game credits. There is more than one way to acquire cars, and even special editions like the Forza edition come with special cars.

Irrespective of the source, the credits are extremely important. They define the valuation of cars in Forza Horizon 5 and are usually great indicators of how good or bad a car is. However, there are more intricacies of judging the quality of a car.

Five great cars with valuations under 500000 credits in Forza Horizon 5

5) Ferrari 812 Superfast

Valuation: 3500000 Credits

The car was originally made as a limited edition for most elite sports car lovers. Thanks to Forza Horizon 5, players from all around the globe will be able to enjoy the Red Stallion. The Ferrari 812 Superfast has 7.9 Speed and 7.5 Handling ratings. However, it lacks a little in Acceleration with a 6.2 rating.

4) McLaren 720S Spider

Valuation: 340000 coins

The McLaren 720S Spider first originated in Forza Horizon 4 and has continued in the current iteration as well. The well-rounded vehicle has 7.5 Speed and 7.4 Handling. Like the previous name, it lacks a bit of Acceleration with a 6.9 rating but makes up for it with 8.9 Braking.

3) Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Valuation: 315000 Credits

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has been present in a few Forza games till now and makes an appearance in Forza Horizon 5 as well. With ratings of 8.0 in Speed, 8.6 in Handling and 7.5 in Acceleration, the 911 GT2 RS is an extremely fun car to drive.

2) Ferrari 488 Pista

Valuation: 320000 Credits

The Ferrari 488 Pista finally makes its debut with Forza Horizon 5, and it's an excellent option that is quite affordable. With a 7.6 Speed rating and 7.0 Acceleration rating, the 488 Pista may be a bit lacking. But it's great as a beginner car with 8.2 Handling and 8.4 Braking.

1) McLaren 720S Coupe

Valuation: 340000 Credits

The McLaren 720S Coupe is one amazing driving machine in real life and is no different in Forza Horizon 5 as well. It is quite similar to the 720S Spider and has the same Acceleration rating of 6.9. However, the 720S Coupe has a greater Speed rating of 8.4 and a Handling rating of 7.7.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar