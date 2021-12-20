5 fastest Forza Horizon 5 cars to unlock in 2022

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest open-world casual street-racing iteration from Playground Games, and beautifully portrays a fictionalized Mexico. It won the best game from the Sports/Racing Games category at The Game Awards 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 featured over 550 cars at launch and will bring more vehicles with time via premium DLCs and add-ons.

Players should use different cars for different races, such as for drag, circuit, dirt, and Baja cross-country, among others.This article will focus on the fastest cars a player can unlock in 2022 to set the best records in races.

Some of the fastest Forza Horizon 5 cars to unlock in 2022

5) Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti is known for its speed, and its no different in Forza Horizon 5. Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest cars in the game. It can reach a top speed of 433 kmph or 269 mph due to its much faster acceleration.

It has an 8L Quad-Turbocharged W16 engine with 7-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. The car can be bought for 2,400,000 credits from the Autoshow.

4) Hennessey Venom GT

The Hennessey Venom GT is also one of the fastest and lightest cars (1.2K kg) in Forza Horizon 5. It has the potential to reach a top speed of 435 kmph or 270mph because of its lightweight design, beating the mighty Bugattis and Ferraris.

It has a 6.2L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and 6-speed Transmission. Players can purchase it for 1,200,000 credits from the Autoshow, making it one of the most affordable sports cars in the game.

3) McLaren Speedtail

McLaren Speedtail comes in at number 3 in this list. It uses a semi-electric 4L Twin-Turbocharged Hybrid V8 engine and has the potential to produce 1036 BHP.

This car has the fastest acceleration in the entire McLaren lineup of hypercars. It can be bought for 2,250,000 credits from the Autoshow.

2) Koenigsegg Agera RS

Agera RS is the second fastest car in the Koenigsegg series. It can reach a top speed of 443 kmph or 275 mph and is also one of the fastest cars available commercially.

It has a 5L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and 7-speed transmission. Agera RS can reach 100kmph in a matter of 2.8 seconds and can cost up to 2,000,000 credits in the Autoshow.

1) Koenigsegg Jesko

This model from Koenigsegg is the fastest in Forza Horizon 5. It reaches a top speed of a massive 488kmph or 303 mph and if unobstructed, it may even reach up to 500kmph! This car can be unlocked after completing the "Cinema Irrealiste" accolade.

It has a 5.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and 9-speed transmission. Such a high transmission is necessary to reach such speeds, as achieving such a feat is no joke.

