Where are the gables in Forza Horizon 5?

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 has been a massive hit since its release last year. Along with various races, challenges and events, the open-word racing simulator also offers houses that players can own and use to customize their vehicles.

The gables are scattered all across the massive map of Mexico. Players need to find these houses and use credit points to own them. These houses let players customize their characters cars and even provide excellent bonuses unique for each house.

All Gables locations in Forza Horizon 5

There are seven different gables that players can own in the game. Each house looks unique, and players need to use other methods to unlock them.

Forza Horizon 5 offers many different ways to customize, tune and upgrade vehicles. Players can also personalize their character by changing a lot of attributes like hairstyle, clothing and other accessories.

Gables in Forza Horizon 5 doesn't come with a cheap price tag. Players will need to use in-game credits to get their hands on the different houses.

Casa Bella

Lugar Tranquito

Buenas Vistas

Hotel Castillo

La Casa Da Solariega

Buena Esperanza

La Cabaña

Players are advised to look for bonuses offered by the houses as players can get some incredible deals while obtaining any house.

1) Casa Bella

Casa Bella (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Casa Bella is the first house offered to players when they start the campaign. Located in Mulege, Casa Bella is a free house and gives players the Skill songs bonus. This will help players gain more perks for the skills they possess.

2) Lugar Tranquito

Lugar Tranquito (Image via YouTube)

Lugar Tranquilo is located north of Playa Azul, and players can obtain the house using 700,000 in-game credits. Players can earn accolade points by taking pictures of their cars in Photo Mode.

3) Buenas Vistas

Buenas Vistas (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Buenas Vistas is one of the most expensive houses in the game, and players will need around 2,000,000 in-game credits to obtain the house. Buenas Vistas also offers a new fast travel feature that can only be used after buying the whole house.

4) Hotel Castillo

Hotel Castillo (Image via YouTube)

Hotel Castillo is one of the most expensive houses in the game, with players needing 5,000,000 in-game credits to obtain these gorgeous houses. Hotel Castillo offers one free wheel spin each day containing the best bonuses of the weekend.

5) La Casa De Solariega

La Casa De Solariega (Image via YouTube)

La Casa De Solariega is a house along with a shop located in Teotihuacan. Players can obtain this house by using 1,500,000 credits or players having the Forza VIP DLC. La Casa doubles the Forzathon points obtained by completing challenges as part of the bonus.

6) Buena Esperanza

Buena Esperanza (Image via YouTube)

Buena Esperanza is located on the west side of Ek Balam, and players will require 700,000 credit points to own this house. Players are advised to choose Buena Esperanza as a last resort because it offers nothing in the form of a bonus.

7) La Cabaña

La Cabaña (Image via YouTube)

La Cabaña is located on the northwest side of Dunas Blancas, known as Baja. Players can get their hands on this house by spending 150,000 in-game credit points. Just like Buena Esperanza, La Cabaña doesn’t offer any bonuses.

