5 games like Forza Horizon 5 on PS4 & PS5

Microsoft may lack a consistent batch of franchises like its competitors, but their Forza Horizon sub-series of the main Forza franchise has always turned heads. They're primarily known for sprawling vistas modeled after specific regions across the globe.

The latest entry in the series, Forza Horizon 5, released last year to critical acclaim. That includes earning several awards at The Game Awards 2021. It’s the biggest and most ambitious Forza Horizon game yet, with praise geared towards it’s flawless visuals, impeccably detailed cars and beautiful rendition of Mexico.

However, since Forza Horizon 5 is an Xbox exclusive, the game has only seen a release on PC and Xbox platforms; PlayStation gamers on the other hand are missing out. For those wondering, there are a handful of games on the PS4 & PS5 platforms that are decent alternatives to Forza Horizon 5.

1) Need For Speed: Heat

NFS Heat shines the brighest at night (Screenshot from Need For Speed: Heat)

EA’s Need For Speed games have been fairly lackluster over the past few years, but Heat is one of their better ones. Released in 2019 for PS4, XB1 & PC, this new entry from developer Ghost Games takes place in the Miami-inspired Palm City. As is the series' tradition, players will explore the city and participate in illegal street races while pursued by the police force to earn REP during night time.

The day is tamer, allowing sanctioned races with money rewards. The city is also dotted with collectibles to find, like graffiti and billboards to smash. All in all, it’s widely considered to be several steps above its predecessor, Need For Speed: Payback.

2) Dirt 5

The latest entry in the Dirt series combines simulation and arcade into a neat package boasting a variety of content. Dirt 5 might not have an open world like the Forza Horizon games, but it compensates for that in other ways. Codemasters have always been a big player in the racing genre - and 2019’s PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S and PC game continues that streak. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel but is content with offering options to players - from ice racing to making their own tracks in the Playground mode.

The variety in vehicle types and terrain is equally plentiful - and the dynamic weather system diversifies the experience. Paired with the studios’ new lighting engine, Dirt 5 is one of the best looking racers out right now. It's also one of this month's free PS+ games.

3) Burnout Paradise Remastered

Blaze through the streets (Screenshot from Burnout Paradise Remastered)

The Burnout series might be one of EA’s more underrated franchises, but Paradise is fondly remembered by many to be one of the best arcade games in the genre. Remastered in 2018 for PC, PS4, XB1, and 2020 for Switch, it’s all about careening through urban environments at breakneck speeds and cinematically crashing into other cars.

From racing and free roam to stunts and wrecking everything in sight, there's no game like it on the market, even over a decade later. The remaster includes all DLC packs and improved visuals and it runs at a blistering 60 FPS on PS4, as well.

4) The Crew 2

View your collection of vehicles in The Crew 2's Apartments (Screenshot from The Crew 2)

Ubisoft’s 2018 open world racer is the only title on this list to feature more than just quad-wheeled vehicles. Yes, there are boats and airplanes too - and the game allows switching between vehicles on the fly. The Crew 2's playspace is based on regions from the United States.

The game emphasizes 4 modes of play in each of its hub worlds: Freestyle, Street Racing, Off-Road and Pro Racing. It may not be the most polished entry among the games on here, but it is a novel experience in some ways.

5) Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Adrrenaline rush (Screenshot from Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered)

Another EA remaster on this list is also a fan-favorite. Released back in 2011 for the PS3, XB360, Wii, Vita and PC, Hot Pursuit was known for its high octane chase action. It still stands strong as one of the best NFS games of all time.

The game allows playing as either the hunted (street racers) or the hunter (cops), and this cat-and-mouse dynamic was what made it special. Taking place across several tracks in the fictionalized Seacrest County, the game's visuals still hold up today. Pick it up for a trip down nostalgia street.

Admittedly none of these are Forza Horizon 5 replacements, but they're still competent choices that should keep PlayStation-only gamers occupied.

