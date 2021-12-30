PlayStation Plus for January 2022 includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic

PlayStation has unveiled the PlayStation Plus games for January 2022, and they are certainly interesting.

PlayStation’s subscription-based service, PlayStation Plus, provides users with access to features such as early access to certain games, regular PlayStation Store discounts, and occasional discounts on a variety of non-PlayStation-related products.

A subscription is also necessary for PlayStation Online Multiplayer, excluding free-to-play titles. PlayStation Plus also added a PS Plus collection in September 2020 that gave subscribers access to 20 generation-defining games from the PS4 library.

However, the biggest draw for PlayStation Plus is arguably its monthly free games. Here's a look at January 2022’s offerings.

Persona 5 Strikers to Dirt 5, the monthly games of PlayStation Plus January 2022

January 2022 includes three exciting titles for PS Plus listed below.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Full details: Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.Full details: play.st/3eyYzFx Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.Full details: play.st/3eyYzFx https://t.co/BLrE2Zh0vY

Persona 5 Strikers

Developer / Publisher: Omega Force, Sega

Platform: PlayStation 4

Persona 5 Strikers is set six months after the events of Persona 5. The game follows the Joker and the rest of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts on their investigation of a series of mysterious events involving people across Japan. The game is a crossover between the mainline Atlus’ Persona Series and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warrior series.

The action JRPG features elements from both franchises, such as the real-time action combat of Dynasty Warrior with the turn-based combat from Persona. The game is a must play for any fans of the genre.

Dirt 5

Developer / Publisher: Codemasters

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

As the last video game developed by Codemasters independently, Dirt 5 is their last send-off to the franchise with their own vision. The off-road racing title features rallycross, ice racing, stadium Super Trucks and off-road buggies for players to jump right in and have a great time.

As a racing title, Dirt 5 is very different from the open world nature of Forza, or the street race vibe of Need for Speed. Deviating from simulation and arcade racing, Dirt 5 is a unique experience for any racing fan.

Deep Rock Galactic

Developer / Publisher: Ghost Ship Games, Coffee Stain Publishing

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative first-person shooter will be making its PlayStation debut in January 2022, and will be included in PlayStation Plus as a day one offering. In Deep Rock Galactic, players take on the roles of four space dwarves assigned to various missions, which include mining specific minerals, stealing alien eggs, eliminating targets, or retrieving equipment.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game is perfect for squads looking for a cooperative experience that isn't exactly PvP.

Edited by Danyal Arabi