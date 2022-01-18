List of Forza Horizon 5 cars with Super Wheelspin perk revealed

Forza Horizon 5's best feature is the massive roster of cars that the game started, which keeps increasing. There is no dearth of events and festivals where players can keep unlocking new cars.
While it doesn't happen on day one, players can accumulate several vehicles by this method. Wheelspins are another great way to earn valuable rewards, including credits. If a player is lucky enough, they can acquire a brand new car, some of which can be epics and legendaries.
Players keep earning Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 from time to time. Even the VIP membership of the game gives bonus wheelspins, but they cost additional real money (unless the edition unlocks the membership).
This is where cars with super wheelspins perk come in. Super wheelspins perk can be unlocked for cars with skill points earned while using the vehicle.
All cars in Forza Horizon 5 with super wheelspins perk
It should be noted that out of the 500+ cars in Forza Horizon 5, not every vehicle has super wheelspins perk slot. Thanks to the community, the Forza Horizon 5 players know that 89 cars have this perk, some even having double super wheelspins perk.
- 2019 – Aston Martin – Valhalla Concept Car
- 2013 – Audi – R8 Coupé V10 Plus 5.2 FSI Quattro
- 2016 – Audi – R8 V10 Plus
- 1939 – Auto Union – Type D
- 1930 – Bentley – 4 1/2 Litre Supercharged
- 2015 – BMW – i8
- 1926 – Bugatti – Type 35c
- 2011 – Bugatti – Veyron Super Sport
- 2018 – Bugatti – Chiron
- 2019 – Bugatti – Divo
- 1953 – Chevrolet – Corvette FE
- 1970 – Chevrolet – Camaro Z28
- 2013 – Deberti – Wrangler Unlimited
- 2018 – Deberti – F-150 Prerunner
- 1982 – Delorean – DMC-12
- 1969 – Dodge – Charger R/T FE
- 1999 – Dodge – Viper GTS ACR
- 2008 – Dodge – Viper SRT10 ACR
- 1957 – Ferrari – 250 Testa Rossa
- 1962 – Ferrari – 250 GTO
- 1967 – Ferrari – #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 2007 – Ferrari – 430 Scuderia
- 2009 – Ferrari – 458 Italia
- 2012 – Ferrari – 599XX Evolution
- 2013 – Ferrari – 458 Speciale
- 2013 – Ferrari – La Ferrari
- 2015 – Ferrari – F12 TDF
- 2017 – Ferrari – GTC4 Lusso
- 2017 – Ferrari – 812 Superfast
- 2018 – Ferrari – Portofino
- 2019 – Ferrari – 488 Pista
- 1932 – Ford – De Luxe Five-Window Coupe FE
- 1966 – Ford – #2 GT40 MKII
- 2020 – Ford – #2069 Ford Bronco R WP
- 2020 – Ford – #2069 Ford Bronco R
- 2010 – Forsberg Racing – Toyota Gumont 2JZ Camry Stock Car
- 2012 – Hennesey – Venom GT
- 1965 – Hoonigan – Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
- 1965 – Hoonigan – Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang
- 1978 – Hoonigan – Ford Escort RS 1800
- 1986 – Hoonigan – Ford RS200 Evolution
- 2016 – Hoonigan – Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX
- 1956 – Jaguar – D-Type
- 1964 – Jaguar – Lightweight E-Type
- 2016 – Jeep – Trailcat
- 2002 – Koenigsegg – CC8S
- 2015 – Koenigsegg – One:1
- 2016 – Koenigsegg – Regera
- 2017 – Koenigsegg – Agera RS
- 2020 – Koenigsegg – Jesko
- 1967 – Lamborghini – Miura P400
- 1986 – Lamborghini – LM 002
- 2010 – Lamborghini – Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- 2013 – Lamborghini – Veneno
- 2018 – Lamborghini – Huracán Performante
- 2019 – Lamborghini – Urus
- 2010 – Lexus – LFA
- 1969 – Lola – #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB
- 2020 – Lotus – Evija
- 1997 – Mazda – RX-7
- 2013 – McLaren – P1
- 2015 – McLaren – 570S Coupé
- 2015 – McLaren – 650S Coupé
- 2018 – McLaren – 720S Coupé
- 2018 – McLaren – Senna
- 2019 – McLaren – Speedtail
- 2021 – Mercedes-AMG – ONE
- 1929 – Mercedes-Benz – SSK
- 1939 – Mercedes-Benz – W154
- 2013 – MINI – X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman
- 1933 – Napier – Napier-Railton
- 2017 – Nissan – GT-R (R35)
- 2009 – Pagani – Zonda Cinque Roadster
- 2010 – Pagani – Zonda R
- 2016 – Pagani – Huayra BC
- 2016 – Pagani – Huayra BC FE
- 1987 – Pontiac – Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 1987 – Pontiac – Firebird Trans Am GTA FE
- 1970 – Porsche – #3 917 LH
- 1973 – Porsche – 911 Carrera RS
- 2014 – Porsche – 911 Turbo S
- 2014 – Porsche – 918 Spyder
- 2015 – Porsche – Cayman GTS
- 2018 – Porsche – Macan LPR Rally Raid
- 2019 – Rimac – Concept Two
- 2018 – Saleen – S1
- 1965 – Shelby – Cobra Daytona Coupe
- 1963 – Volkswagen – Beetle FE
- 2019 – Zenvo – TSR-S
More cars with Wheelspins perk to be launched with Series 4 events in Forza Horizon 5.