List of Forza Horizon 5 cars with Super Wheelspin perk revealed

Forza Horizon 5's best feature is the massive roster of cars that the game started, which keeps increasing. There is no dearth of events and festivals where players can keep unlocking new cars.

While it doesn't happen on day one, players can accumulate several vehicles by this method. Wheelspins are another great way to earn valuable rewards, including credits. If a player is lucky enough, they can acquire a brand new car, some of which can be epics and legendaries.

Idle Sloth @IdleSloth84



Source:

reddit.com/r/forza/commen… (FYI) Forza Horizon 5 is giving out 5 FREE Super Wheelspins in celebration of winning the IGN GOTY 2021Source: (FYI) Forza Horizon 5 is giving out 5 FREE Super Wheelspins in celebration of winning the IGN GOTY 2021Source:reddit.com/r/forza/commen… https://t.co/g2hiDPTSZs

Players keep earning Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 from time to time. Even the VIP membership of the game gives bonus wheelspins, but they cost additional real money (unless the edition unlocks the membership).

This is where cars with super wheelspins perk come in. Super wheelspins perk can be unlocked for cars with skill points earned while using the vehicle.

All cars in Forza Horizon 5 with super wheelspins perk

It should be noted that out of the 500+ cars in Forza Horizon 5, not every vehicle has super wheelspins perk slot. Thanks to the community, the Forza Horizon 5 players know that 89 cars have this perk, some even having double super wheelspins perk.

2019 – Aston Martin – Valhalla Concept Car

2013 – Audi – R8 Coupé V10 Plus 5.2 FSI Quattro

2016 – Audi – R8 V10 Plus

1939 – Auto Union – Type D

1930 – Bentley – 4 1/2 Litre Supercharged

2015 – BMW – i8

1926 – Bugatti – Type 35c

2011 – Bugatti – Veyron Super Sport

2018 – Bugatti – Chiron

2019 – Bugatti – Divo

1953 – Chevrolet – Corvette FE

1970 – Chevrolet – Camaro Z28

2013 – Deberti – Wrangler Unlimited

2018 – Deberti – F-150 Prerunner

1982 – Delorean – DMC-12

1969 – Dodge – Charger R/T FE

1999 – Dodge – Viper GTS ACR

2008 – Dodge – Viper SRT10 ACR

1957 – Ferrari – 250 Testa Rossa

1962 – Ferrari – 250 GTO

1967 – Ferrari – #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

2007 – Ferrari – 430 Scuderia

2009 – Ferrari – 458 Italia

2012 – Ferrari – 599XX Evolution

2013 – Ferrari – 458 Speciale

2013 – Ferrari – La Ferrari

2015 – Ferrari – F12 TDF

2017 – Ferrari – GTC4 Lusso

2017 – Ferrari – 812 Superfast

2018 – Ferrari – Portofino

2019 – Ferrari – 488 Pista

1932 – Ford – De Luxe Five-Window Coupe FE

1966 – Ford – #2 GT40 MKII

2020 – Ford – #2069 Ford Bronco R WP

2020 – Ford – #2069 Ford Bronco R

2010 – Forsberg Racing – Toyota Gumont 2JZ Camry Stock Car

2012 – Hennesey – Venom GT

1965 – Hoonigan – Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

1965 – Hoonigan – Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang

1978 – Hoonigan – Ford Escort RS 1800

1986 – Hoonigan – Ford RS200 Evolution

2016 – Hoonigan – Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX

1956 – Jaguar – D-Type

1964 – Jaguar – Lightweight E-Type

2016 – Jeep – Trailcat

2002 – Koenigsegg – CC8S

2015 – Koenigsegg – One:1

2016 – Koenigsegg – Regera

2017 – Koenigsegg – Agera RS

2020 – Koenigsegg – Jesko

1967 – Lamborghini – Miura P400

1986 – Lamborghini – LM 002

2010 – Lamborghini – Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

2013 – Lamborghini – Veneno

2018 – Lamborghini – Huracán Performante

2019 – Lamborghini – Urus

2010 – Lexus – LFA

1969 – Lola – #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB

2020 – Lotus – Evija

1997 – Mazda – RX-7

2013 – McLaren – P1

2015 – McLaren – 570S Coupé

2015 – McLaren – 650S Coupé

2018 – McLaren – 720S Coupé

2018 – McLaren – Senna

2019 – McLaren – Speedtail

2021 – Mercedes-AMG – ONE

1929 – Mercedes-Benz – SSK

1939 – Mercedes-Benz – W154

2013 – MINI – X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman

1933 – Napier – Napier-Railton

2017 – Nissan – GT-R (R35)

2009 – Pagani – Zonda Cinque Roadster

2010 – Pagani – Zonda R

2016 – Pagani – Huayra BC

2016 – Pagani – Huayra BC FE

1987 – Pontiac – Firebird Trans Am GTA

1987 – Pontiac – Firebird Trans Am GTA FE

1970 – Porsche – #3 917 LH

1973 – Porsche – 911 Carrera RS

2014 – Porsche – 911 Turbo S

2014 – Porsche – 918 Spyder

2015 – Porsche – Cayman GTS

2018 – Porsche – Macan LPR Rally Raid

2019 – Rimac – Concept Two

2018 – Saleen – S1

1965 – Shelby – Cobra Daytona Coupe

1963 – Volkswagen – Beetle FE

2019 – Zenvo – TSR-S

Also Read Article Continues below

More cars with Wheelspins perk to be launched with Series 4 events in Forza Horizon 5.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar