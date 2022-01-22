5 best Forza Horizon 5 mystery cars

Forza Horizon 5 boasts the largest library of automobiles thus far featured in the franchise.

Right on the day of its release, the game's arsenal featured over 500 cars, and more was added by Playground Games over time. Forza Horizon 4 almost doubled in the number of vehicles available by the end of its final live service 'seasonal' add-ons. Forza Horizon 5 also has a similar 'Car Pass.' Its comprehensive list of vehicles might even hit 1000 one day.

At the moment, most of these cars are purchasable via CR in its auto-shop. Rarer cars have to be earned through the 'accolades' system, and even more, exclusive cars can be acquired with the time-gated weekly challenges. This includes the Forzathon shop and the Festival Playlist feature, with enough rotational rewards and per-season cars to keep an automobile enthusiast engaged.

On top of these, there are also 'mystery cars,' or hidden cars whose availability isn't so obvious. While they do not necessarily equate to being the best cars in the game by any stretch, they are sure to be an essential element for every Forza Completionist.

Top 5 secret cars to get in Forza Horizon 5

1) Hoonigan Mazda RX7 1992 'Twerkstallion'

The Twerkstallion can be unlocked from the Mazda RX7 talent tree (image via Playground Games)

To initiate this multi-step process, the player must first unlock and achieve the Accolade ''Three of A Kind" with the Forza Horizon Super 7 event series. The accolade requires completing the Super 7 thrice, which means doing a total of 21 events.

The accolade, however, only unlocks the 1990 Savanna RX7 Mazda. To get the 1992 'Twerkstallion' edition, the player has to go to the mastery tree of Savanna RX7 and grab the top-most perk.

It takes a total of 59 skill points to get there, but the average auction price for Twerkstallion more than makes up for it.

2) 2013 Deberti Wrangler Unlimited

The 2013 Deberti Wrangler Unlmited in Forza Horizon 5 (image via Playground Games)

One of the staple secret cars of the series, the Deberti Wrangler from Forza Horizon 4, also returns in this game. To get it, the player has to first purchase Wrangler Rubicon 2012, a Jeep worth 50,000 credit points.

The Deberti Wrangler Unlimited is unlockable via the Rubicon's mastery tree by spending a total of 59 points.

3) Lamborghini Diablo GTR 1999

Enter captionThe Lamborghini Diablo GTR in Forza Horizon 5 (image via Playground Games)

The Diablo GTR represents everything one would expect of a Lamborghini racing series: flat-nosed, loud, and as sleek as they get. To top it off, this mystery car also happens to be among the top favorites for drag racing with the proper setup and tuning.

To get it, the first step is to purchase the Lamborghini Diablo SV 1997 for 174,000 credit points. Diablo GTR can be unlocked at one of Diablo SV's mastery perks for 50 skill points.

4) Charger Daytona Hemi 1969

The Charger Daytona Hemi is not only one of the fastest set of wheels in the game but serves as a real-life piece of history, being the first-ever vehicle to break 200 miles per hour in NASCAR back in the day.

To obtain this invaluable relic, all you need to do is purchase the Charger R/T 1969 for 103,000 credit points and then unlock the Daytona Hemi from the mastery tree for 50 skill points.

5) Hoonigan Rauh-welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo

The custom variant of Porsche 911 Turbo is kitted out to offer better handling and an overall more pleasant, balanced driving experience compared to the original.

The way to unlock it is similar to other entries on this list: purchase the Porsche 911 GT2 1995 for 550,000 credits and unlock the Hoonigan Begriff variant from the mastery tree for 50 skill points.

