Which is the most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features some of the most gorgeous cars on the planet, but they cost a pretty penny. Players will have to save their credits and plan for the future if they want to be able to afford some of these cars.

It can be a matter of skipping car upgrades in order to afford some of the most powerful vehicles in the game. With expensive cars, nothing tops the 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, at a whopping 30,000,000 credits.

The 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe is the most expensive Forza Horizon 5 car

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive Barn Find car in Forza Horizon 5, valued at 50,000,000 credits, but players cannot purchase it. This makes the 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Couple the winner, with a cost of 30,000,000 credits. It is not cheap, but it's a gorgeous, powerful vehicle.

Shelby's Cobra Daytona Coupe may not have the highest stats in the game, but it is solid all around, and a great car in Forza Horizon 5.

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe stats

Speed: 6.7 Launch: 2.9 Handling: 3.8 Braking: 2.8 Acceleration: 3.8 Offroad: 4.4

The Cobra Coupe is not the fastest car in the game but does clock in at speeds of 180 mph, so it can still see players achieve glorious victories. When racers see tracks with more corners, the Cobra Coupe becomes very desirable.

A B-class vehicle, players can upgrade it to become a powerful, well-rounded car with upgrades. The 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe is a car that works well in predictable weather, and it can also keep solid speed on sharp corners.

Players seeking the 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe can find it in the Autoshow for 30,000,000 credits, but it’s also the reward for the “The One With the Hairy Chest” Accolade. The car can also show up as a reward on the Wheelspin and Super Wheelspin prizes and can be bought on the Auction House.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of Shelby's vehicle can earn or unlock it in a few ways, and if racers want to flaunt their money, this is the car to spend on.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider