Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Spring Season date, challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Spring Hot Season is set to begin soon. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise.

The title builds upon the legacy of previous Forza games to be the biggest game set in Mexico's vast and diverse open-world with more than 500 cars to cruise around in.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 kicked off on December 9, 2021. With Summer and Autumn already over and Winter Season coming to an end, this article dives into details of the Spring Hot Season.

Details about the Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Spring Hot Season

Challenges and rewards

The Spring Hot Season in Forza Horizon 5 kicks off on December 30, 2021. It is set to end on January 6, 2022.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Round out 2022 with the Spring Festival playlist, featuring some outright legendary reward cars. Season changes tomorrow! Round out 2022 with the Spring Festival playlist, featuring some outright legendary reward cars. Season changes tomorrow! https://t.co/ypSZj4woJF

Season rewards

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4 for 25 Playlist Points.

1965 Peel Trident for 45 Playlist Points.

Weekly challenge - "The Cossie"

90's Icon : Own and drive the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

: Own and drive the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth. RS is for Rallye Sport : Win three Dirt Trail Race Events with the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

: Win three Dirt Trail Race Events with the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth. Hoon Again : Earn 100,000 Skill Points with the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

: Earn 100,000 Skill Points with the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth. Wing Commander: Earn nine stars from Danger Signs with the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

Daily challenges

Street Gentleman : Earn 12 Clean Racing Skills from any Street Race Events.

: Earn 12 Clean Racing Skills from any Street Race Events. Grand Touring : Complete a Horizon Tour in any GT car.

: Complete a Horizon Tour in any GT car. Rubbish : Smash five Bins in 60 seconds or less.

: Smash five Bins in 60 seconds or less. Ideal Make : Win a Street Race Event in a Rods and Customs car.

: Win a Street Race Event in a Rods and Customs car. Route One : Earn three Stars from any Trailblazer.

: Earn three Stars from any Trailblazer. Bunny Hopping : Earn 10 Air Skills within 30 seconds.

: Earn 10 Air Skills within 30 seconds. Spotless Drive: Earn 12 Clean Racing Skills from any Dirt Race Events.

Seasonal events

Mini-Games : Complete a Horizon Arcade Event.

: Complete a Horizon Arcade Event. Tis the Season to be Hooning : Complete The Trial challenge. Rewards the 1994 Hoonigan. Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2"

: Complete The Trial challenge. Rewards the 1994 Hoonigan. Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2" Upgrade 2 Exit : Collect chests and upgrade your car. Rewards the "Knock knock" Forza Link message.

: Collect chests and upgrade your car. Rewards the "Knock knock" Forza Link message. No Small Wonder : Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the "Dial-Up Modem" Car Horn.

: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the "Dial-Up Modem" Car Horn. Los Árboles : Complete the Speed Trap challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin.

: Complete the Speed Trap challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin. Auld Lang Syne : Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.

: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage. Down for the Countdown : Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6.

: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6. Boardwalk : Complete the Danger Sign challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin.

: Complete the Danger Sign challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin. Punto de Vista : Complete the Speed Zone challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin.

: Complete the Speed Zone challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin. New Beginnings : Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello. Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour Championship. Rewards 3 Playlist Points.

Other challenges

Too Cool to Air : Rewards 50,000 Credits.

: Rewards 50,000 Credits. #UnPeelievable : Take a photo of the 1965 Peel Trident at Teotihuacán.

: Take a photo of the 1965 Peel Trident at Teotihuacán. Driftacular : Rewards 25,000 Credits.

: Rewards 25,000 Credits. Battle Royale: Rewards the "Happy New Year!" Forza Link message.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spring Hot is the final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 2. The event will end on January 6, 2022, followed by the Forza Horizon 5 Series 3.

Edited by Srijan Sen