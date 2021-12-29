Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Winter season date, challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 is currently underway with the Winter season live right now, and Spring in tow. Let’s take a look at the rewards and end date of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Winter Season.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 kicked off on December 9, 2021, and brought in a slew of new cars, challenges, and events for players to enjoy. Series 2 is divided into two seasons, With Summer and Autumn already over, let’s take a look at the ongoing Winter Season.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Winter Dry Season Challenges and Rewards

Forza Horizon 2 Winter Dry Season kicked off on December 23, 2021, and will end on December 29, 2021. This season also consisted of the Secret Santa in-game event in celebration of the Holiday Season.

Season rewards:

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO for 25 Playlist Points

1971 Meyers Manx for 45 Playlist Points

Weekly Challenge. "Game-Changing" (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points)

Pininfarina Style : Own and drive the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

: Own and drive the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Limit Breaker : Maintain a speed over 200mph for at least 10 seconds with the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

: Maintain a speed over 200mph for at least 10 seconds with the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia True Grip : Earn 6 Stars from any Speed Zones in five minutes or less with the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

: Earn 6 Stars from any Speed Zones in five minutes or less with the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Go Go Go: Win two Road Circuit Race Events with the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

Daily Challenges. (Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points)

Family Sport : Win any Road Race Event in a Super Saloon car

: Win any Road Race Event in a Super Saloon car The Eliminator : Complete a game of The Eliminator

: Complete a game of The Eliminator Air Force Three : Earn three Stars from any Danger Sign

: Earn three Stars from any Danger Sign Control Master : Drive above 100mph for at least 20 seconds in any car

: Drive above 100mph for at least 20 seconds in any car Parking Ticket : Smash 25 Bikes in Guanajuato

: Smash 25 Bikes in Guanajuato Camper Convoy : Complete a Horizon Tour in the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

: Complete a Horizon Tour in the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe Challenging: Complete any Challenge Card

Season Events

Mini-Games : Complete a Horizon Arcade Event (Rewards 3 Playlist Points)

: Complete a Horizon Arcade Event (Rewards 3 Playlist Points) Sentimental Feelings : Complete The Trial challenge in a B-Class Retro Sports Car. (Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM)

: Complete The Trial challenge in a B-Class Retro Sports Car. (Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM) Jungle Bells : Complete the Seasonal Playground Games in a B-Class Classic Rally Car. (Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross)

: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games in a B-Class Classic Rally Car. (Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross) Bulevar : Complete the Speed Trap challenge in an S1-Class 1997 Mazda RX-7. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin)

: Complete the Speed Trap challenge in an S1-Class 1997 Mazda RX-7. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin) Feliz Navidad : Complete the Seasonal Championship in a C-Class 1970's car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800

: Complete the Seasonal Championship in a C-Class 1970's car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800 Oh, Deer : Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Land Rover Range Rover car. (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Reindeer Antlers cosmetic item)

: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Land Rover Range Rover car. (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Reindeer Antlers cosmetic item) Basejump : Complete the Danger Sign challenge in a B-Class Retro Sports Car. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin)

: Complete the Danger Sign challenge in a B-Class Retro Sports Car. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin) Barranco : Complete the TrailBlazer challenge in an A-Class UTV car. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin)

: Complete the TrailBlazer challenge in an A-Class UTV car. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin) '20 Supra GR Championship : Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class 2020 Toyota Supra GR. (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Toyota Race Suit cosmetic item)

: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class 2020 Toyota Supra GR. (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Toyota Race Suit cosmetic item) Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour Championship. (Rewards 3 Playlist Points)

Challenges

#SnowGiant : Take a photo of any car at the top of La Gran Caldera. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "Ho Ho Ho!" Forza Link message)

: Take a photo of any car at the top of La Gran Caldera. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "Ho Ho Ho!" Forza Link message) People Person : Eliminate five players in The Eliminator. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and 25,000 Credits)

: Eliminate five players in The Eliminator. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and 25,000 Credits) Battle Royale : Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "Happy Holidays!" Forza Link message)

: Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. (Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "Happy Holidays!" Forza Link message) It's Raining Gifts!: Smash 25 presents piles at Horizon Outposts. (Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the "Merry Christmas" Car Horn)

Forzathon Shop

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition for 600 Forzathon Points

"Ho Ho Ho" Car Horn for 60 Forzathon Points

"Deck the Halls" Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR for 300 Forzathon Points

Wheelspin for 80 Forzathon Points

Super Wheelspin for 300 Forzathon Points

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon A huge congrats to everyone whose generosity in gifting contributed to crossing our first Secret Santa milestone over the Christmas weekend! Up next is the super secret, definitely unknown, not previously revealed mystery car! A huge congrats to everyone whose generosity in gifting contributed to crossing our first Secret Santa milestone over the Christmas weekend! Up next is the super secret, definitely unknown, not previously revealed mystery car! https://t.co/MmLHrWvEmS

Also Read Article Continues below

Players have until December 29, 2021, to finish the challenges and claim the rewards. The Winter Dry Season will be followed by the Spring Hot Season from December 30, 2021, which will be the final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 2.

Edited by Danyal Arabi