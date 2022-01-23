How to obtain Ferrari 250 GTO 1962 in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 has over 500 cars available to players along their journeys, but the Ferrari 250 GTO holds a special place both in terms of its value and novelty.

The beauty of Forza Horizon's latest instalment is its colossal roster and its variety. This results in great cars being available at all costs and prevents a player from progressing.

There are several ways to obtain cars in the game - from trying wheelspins to buying them from the auction house.

But when it comes to the Ferrari 250 GTO, none of the above applies. Instead, players will have to find the barn where the car is located. Finding the car is easier said than done, but the job becomes easier once players know the location on the map.

How to find and restore the Ferrari 250 GTO in Forza Horizon 5

There is a solid reason to obtain the Ferrari 250 GTO 1962 in the game. The 250 GTO has the highest valuation at 50,000,000 credits of all the cars. But it's worth it for any Forza Horizon 5 player to invest their time in finding the barn for a straightforward reason. Finding the barn will allow a player of the game the chance to obtain the expensive car.

Location of the barn (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The barn containing the 250 GTO can be found on the east Mexico coast near Los Jardines road. Players need to find a dirt road that links two concrete roads. Both those roads meet at a point from where the track leading to the barn can be found.

But things can be pretty tricky since the car takes a lot of time to restore. Although there has been no sure calculation, the restoration time is calculated as time spent by the player in the game. So finding the barn and not playing the game for a few days will not unlock the car instantly. According to some players, there is a process of speeding up the progress.

Ferrari 250 GTO 1962 Car stats

Also Read Article Continues below

The 250 GTO in real life is one of the most expensive cars, and it carries its trait in the game as well. It has a Speed of 6.4 combined with an Acceleration of 3.5 and a 3.9 rated Handling. The car works relatively well on the dirt tracks with a rating of 5.2, but Braking of 2.8 and Launch of 2.5 is not very special.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar