Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Ultimate Off-Roader challenge

Weekly challenges in Forza Horizon 5 are one of the main objectives players need to complete in order to finish the season. The players are currently playing Series 3 - Winter, also known as the Dry Season, and the event will commence on January 27, 2022.

Forza players will be awarded a total of 65 points for completing the objectives of the Festival and the same is required to finish the season.

The Ultimate Off Roader challenge is the most exciting weekly challenge of the season. Players will need the 2016 Jeep Trailcat to play the challenge and get all 65 points along with different skills and event points.

Complete the Ultimate Off-roader challenge in Forza Horizon 5

To get started, players will need to buy the 2016 Jeep Trailcat for 75,000 credit points from the Auction house. All the chapters in the challenge can only be completed by using the 2016 Jeep Trailcat.

Chapter 1, also known as the Safari Concept, will be completed by driving the Trailcat to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moab Jeep Safari.

After acquiring the Trailcat, players need to open Chapter 2, also known as Hellcat Power, and complete all the objectives in Forza Horizon 5. Chapter 2 also offered chances to win three Dirt Trail events that can be used later in the game.

After completing Chapter 2, players can move to Chapter 3, also known as Natural Instincts. Players will have to earn 15 Air skills in order to move forward.

The Jeep Trailcat features a 6.2L Twin-Screw Supercharged V8 engine that produces 707 bhp of power and a massive 881 n.m of torque to deal with any kind of terrain.

Players will then need to win the 3 Cross-Country Series Events in the Treacherous Terrain in order to complete the Ultimate Off-Roader Challenge.

The game also offers some weekly challenges that are based on PR stunts and showcasing skills. This challenge will have a Speed Trap to perform a danger sign jump and will test the core driving skills of the user.

