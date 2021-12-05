Forza Horizon 5 guide: How to pull off a Daredevil

Forza Horizon 5 brings a plethora of new content and previously thought impossible elements to the racing game genre.

While drifting and near-miss scenarios are not new to the genre as the Need for Speed franchise has already established its presence since early times, some new factors such as the Daredevil have been added in the latest iteration of the Forza Horizon franchise.

Even though most of the stunts are very easy to pull off, Daredevil is something that, if not known previously, players usually find out about it by chance. In this article, a detailed guide on how to pull off Daredevil will be described.

How to pull off a Daredevil in Forza Horizon 5

Even though pulling off the Daredevil move is a very easy task, players often don’t find the exact situation to execute this.

To achieve the Daredevil skill, which gives 1000 points in addition to the total points, the player needs to a three near misses in a row in a very short period. While the time limit is not specified in the logistics of Forza Horizon 5, it is estimated to be within two to three seconds, which makes it almost impossible to achieve without the perfect circumstances.

In Forza Horizon 5, players usually roam around the map at extreme speed, executing dangerous skill moves which would not allow them to pay any heed to traffic that goes on around them. In such a situation, finding three cars that are apart from each other in such a short distance, such as the player can cross them, which having a near-miss situation is almost astronomical.

However, if the player can pull off three near misses in that two-to-three-second window, then they can easily achieve the Daredevil skill, as it will be shown in the points collected section on their screen right below the total points.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar