Forza Horizon 5 guide: Where to locate the Valle De Las Ranas 

Forza Horizon 5 offers a picture competition nearly every single week, and the 'Rock Out' daily photo challenge can reward players with up to 20 Forzathon Points during Spring Series 3. These points can then be used to purchase new cars, accessories, and Wheelspins at the Forzathon Shop.

Valle De Las Ranas will also award players one Season/Series Point towards the Spring and Series 3 car bonuses in Forza Horizon 5. Valle De Las Ranas' location can be difficult to detect while examining the map because there are so many landmarks and event icons on it, thus this guide will tell gamers exactly where it is.

Where to find the Valle De Las Ranas in Forza Horizon 5

The Valle De Las Ranas is to the right of the red Horizon Rush Outpost icon in the northeastern area of the map. Also nearby on the beach is the Lugar Tranquilo home from Forza Horizon 5. Filter the map such that only Landmarks, Festival Sites, and Houses appear to make finding it easier.

Drive or fast-travel to the rocky location in Forza Horizon 5, then snap a photograph. Because the challenge doesn't specify which car must be captured, players can take a picture in whatever car they like by pressing up on the D-pad to engage camera mode.

If Horizon Promo is enabled in Forza Horizon 5, players can take a fast photo of Valle De Las Ranas and fulfill the "Rock Out" Forzathon Challenge by just pressing RB on their controllers. Continue to photograph cars to finish the collection and get more Accolades.

Forza Horizon 5 continues to climb the charts with over 18 million gamers. The new number was revealed via Forza Horizon on social media.

The game received 4.5 million players across console, PC, and the cloud, making it the "biggest launch day" for an Xbox Game Studios release. It also had a peak concurrent player count that was three times higher than Forza Horizon 4's peak ongoing player count.

In the future, Playground will continue to maintain and upgrade Forza Horizon 5 with many expansions and additional updates. This is all taking place as Playground's second team is working on a new Fantasy game. Another noteworthy development is the departure of Playground's co-founder Gavin Raeburn.

