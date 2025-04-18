Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC: Complete list of achievements and trophies

After a long wait, Forza Horizon 5 is finally coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. The game also features two DLC packs, the Hot Wheels DLC and Rally Adventure, which can be purchased from the PS Store itself. The Hot Wheels DLC features 27 achievements in total.

Ad

These achievements are listed below for your convenience, alongside a short description on how you can get your hands on them in Forza Horizon 5.

All trophies from Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC

There are 27 trophies in total in this DLC (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition: Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost.

Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost. The Rookie: Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event.

Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event. Pros, No Cons: Complete the Pro Qualifier Event.

Complete the Pro Qualifier Event. I'm an Expert Now: Complete the Expert Qualifier Event.

Complete the Expert Qualifier Event. WORT, WORT, WORT!: Complete the Eite Qualifer Event.

Complete the Eite Qualifer Event. Hot Wheels Legend: Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend.

Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend. Missions!: Complete 5 missions.

Complete 5 missions. More Missions!: Complete 25 Missions.

Complete 25 Missions. Missions Complete!: Complete All Missions.

Complete All Missions. Over-Qualified: Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events.

Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events. Altitude Quickness: Win all Race Events.

Win all Race Events. Soared and Board: Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park.

Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park. Gotta Pop 'Em All: Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park.

Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park. Fresh Pessed Orange Routes: Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park.

Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park. Lessons in Hot Wheels History: Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story.

Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story. Major in Hot Wheels History: Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story.

Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story. Professor of Hot Wheels History: Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story.

Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story. Beach Bomb: Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe.

Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe. Aquanaut: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track.

Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track. Icy Roads Ahead: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track.

Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track. Attracted to Victory: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track.

Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track. Shaken not Third: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track.

Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track. Supersonic: Finish a lap of the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 6 minutes.

Finish a lap of the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 6 minutes. Points Mean Prizes: Complete any Seasonal Activity in Hot Wheels Park.

Complete any Seasonal Activity in Hot Wheels Park. Hot Wheels, Hot Laps: Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park.

Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park. High Roller: Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park.

Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park. Hot Wheels All Star: Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot Wheels Park.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: How to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5

For more Forza Horizon 5-related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.