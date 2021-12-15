Forza Horizon 5 hotfix update for December 15: List of changes and fixes

Forza Horizon 5 has deployed a hotfix to address issues plaguing the game, from stability fixes to multiplayer problems.
With its latest iteration, Forza Horizon 5 proves once again why Forza is considered to be not only Xbox’s flagship racing franchise but arguably the best racing game series of the modern generation. The game seamlessly blends in fast-paced racing featuring a roster of over 500 cars and a beautiful, picturesque, vast, and diverse world that is the country of Mexico.
While this hotfix is not a full-blown patch, it fixes some of the most annoying bugs and glitches in Forza Horizon 5.
Forza Horizon 5 hotfix addresses stability and connectivity issues plaguing game
Unfortunately, the title has been plagued by a slew of bugs and glitches. Even though not as severe as other titles like Assasin’s Creed Unity or Cyberpun 2077, they are still interrupting smooth gameplay and driving players away.
The game has lost more than 75% of its original player base in a month.
While this patch addresses several issues, quite a few still plague the title. Hopefully, Playground Games will fix these problems and incentivize players to return to the title.
With that being said, let’s look at the patch changes.
Version number
- Xbox One: 2.417.812.0
- Xbox Series: 3.417.812.0
- PC: 3.417.812.0
- Steam: 1.417.812.0
Game stability
- Various stability fixes
- Server stability improvements
Multiplayer
- Network improvements
- Convoy matchmaking improvements
- Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing
- Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server
Saves
- Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S
Other
- Freeroam car traffic improvements
Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Store. The title is also included on the Game Pass for both PC and console, where players can jump right into the beautiful world of Mexico.