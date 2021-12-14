Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, and everything coming to Xbox Game Pass this December

Xbox Game Pass is set to expand as 11 titles are joining the vast library on December 16.

Xbox, the gaming division of tech giant Microsoft, is arguably the biggest console manufacturer and publisher in the video game industry. One of the most attractive features of the Xbox brand is undoubtedly its Game Pass subscription-based service.

Available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and on mobile via the cloud, Game Pass bundles hundreds of games under a subscription service, where any player can just jump in and play any game they like.

After adding top-tier titles including Halo Infinite, Among Us, and Final Fantasy XIII - 2, Game Pass is adding a slew of new games in December.

Xbox Game Pass is adding Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, The Gunk, and more titles from December 16

Xbox Game Pass is adding 11 new titles on December 16, across Console, PC, and Cloud for players to try out. The most notable amongst them is definitely Mortal Kombat 11, Netherrealms’ latest iteration of the iconic fighting game franchise.

Get Over here, Game Pass has Mortal Kombat (Image by Xbox)

Among Us (Cloud) ID@Xbox – December 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass



xbx.lv/3dNbGT6 This is not a mirage, you are not hallucinating. these games are all coming soon This is not a mirage, you are not hallucinating. these games are all coming soonxbx.lv/3dNbGT6 https://t.co/Zt193AJLiw

While amazing titles like Mortal Kombat 11 are getting added, unfortunately, several titles are also leaving the service, most significant amongst them are the three Yakuza Games. The games leaving the service are as follows,

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Also Read Article Continues below

Interested players can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass right now to play some of the best games on Console, PC, and the cloud.

Edited by Danyal Arabi