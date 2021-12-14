Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, and everything coming to Xbox Game Pass this December

Xbox Game Pass is set to expand as 11 titles are joining the vast library on December 16.
Xbox, the gaming division of tech giant Microsoft, is arguably the biggest console manufacturer and publisher in the video game industry. One of the most attractive features of the Xbox brand is undoubtedly its Game Pass subscription-based service.
Available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and on mobile via the cloud, Game Pass bundles hundreds of games under a subscription service, where any player can just jump in and play any game they like.
After adding top-tier titles including Halo Infinite, Among Us, and Final Fantasy XIII - 2, Game Pass is adding a slew of new games in December.
Xbox Game Pass is adding Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, The Gunk, and more titles from December 16
Xbox Game Pass is adding 11 new titles on December 16, across Console, PC, and Cloud for players to try out. The most notable amongst them is definitely Mortal Kombat 11, Netherrealms’ latest iteration of the iconic fighting game franchise.
- Among Us (Cloud) ID@Xbox – December 15
- Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16
- The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16
- Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass
While amazing titles like Mortal Kombat 11 are getting added, unfortunately, several titles are also leaving the service, most significant amongst them are the three Yakuza Games. The games leaving the service are as follows,
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)
- The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Interested players can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass right now to play some of the best games on Console, PC, and the cloud.