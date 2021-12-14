5 must-play RPG titles on Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

The library offered by Xbox Game Pass has been growing at a dazzling pace in the last few months, with great role-playing games (RPG) being a significant part of it.

The role-playing genre of games has grown enormously in modern times and has also spilled over to other genres of titles in the form of skill trees, character customization, and branching storylines.

RPGs offer unforgettable adventures in sprawling worlds brimming with memorable characters. Players who value good stories should look no further than these Xbox Game Pass games.

Five enjoyable RPG titles on Xbox Game Pass (as of December 2021)

5) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is set in a post-apocalyptic retro-futuristic Las Vegas (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout: New Vegas, the 2010 Fallout title developed by Obsidian Entertainment, is held by many RPG lovers as one of the best western RPGs of all time. Set in a post-apocalyptic retro-futuristic Las Vegas, the game expands on nearly all aspects of its predecessor, Fallout 3, developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

The title’s reputation system coupled with power struggles between the different factions makes for some great, complex storytelling. Although a significant number of bugs plague it, that is circumventable with community-created patches.

There is also a vast modding community for Fallout: New Vegas in Nexusmods, offering users countless hours of new experiences even after finishing the vanilla game. The Xbox Game Pass library also features Fallouts 2, 3, and 4.

4) Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3’s plot is intriguing, and player choices hold immense significance (Image via inXile)

Developed by inXile Entertainment, Wasteland 3 was one of the most anticipated day one Xbox Game Pass additions of 2020. This isometric RPG is set in post-apocalyptic Colorado. The plot is intriguing, and player choices hold immense significance.

Players can choose to be Colorado’s savior or its worst nightmare, given how they deal with the different inhabitants and factions of the world. This RPG certainly brings back memories of the classic Fallout RPGs with its goofy humor and gritty overarching storyline.

Its predecessor, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, is also available on the Xbox Game Pass.

3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an excellent entry point for newcomers to the series (Image via SEGA)

While other Yakuza titles are not technically RPGs, Like a Dragon certainly belongs to this genre. The game puts players into the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo. After being imprisoned for 18 years, he gets back to the normal flow of life only to be betrayed by his former boss.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is essentially the rags-to-riches story of Kasuga, with whom gamers embark on a personal quest to find out the reason for the betrayal. This title is an excellent entry point for newcomers to the series. The Xbox Game Pass also features all the other Yakuza games currently released on PC.

2) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

There are loads of fantastical places to visit, mysteries to uncover, and stories and atmospheres to immerse yourself in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Image via Bethesda)

This is among the all-time classics not only within RPGs but also all video games in general. Bethesda’s 2011 release got remastered in 2016, and this edition is up for playing in the Xbox Game Pass.

Although modding is a complex endeavor when it comes to the Skyrim Special Edition on Xbox Game Pass, it is a great place to taste the vanilla game. Users can then choose whether to buy the game from Steam if modded Skyrim is what they seek.

Skyrim’s open-world has a wonderful sandbox feel to it, giving players great freedom in terms of exploration and questing. There are loads of fantastical places to visit, mysteries to uncover, and stories and atmospheres to immerse yourself in.

1) NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata pushes video games as an art medium to narrate a story that is impossible to tell by any other means, making it one of the Xbox Game Passes best offerings (Image via Square Enix)

This PlatinumGames RPG from 2017 is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

The story of the game essentially wraps up with ending E, which is thought to be the true ending. Without going into further spoilers, NieR: Automata pushes video games as an art medium to narrate a story that is impossible to tell by any other means.

It is a must-play RPG from the Xbox Game Pass library.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer