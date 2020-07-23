Wasteland 3 is an upcoming role-playing videogame developed by inXile Entertainment. The studio is quite known for its Wasteland series, among several others. inXile Entertainment has also worked on mobile games like The Bard's Tale.
Wasteland 3 is slated to launch on August 28, 2020. The game will be available on the following platforms-
- PlayStation 4,
- Xbox One,
- Linux,
- Microsoft Windows, and
- Classic Mac OS
In terms of System Requirements, Wasteland 3 is not that demanding. The official PC System Requirements for the game are already out.
Wasteland 3 PC official System Requirements
Wasteland 3 works on the Unity Game Engine and looks well optimised. You can read the System Requirements mentioned below and decide for yourself.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7970
- Storage: 55 GB available space
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD 290 equivalent or greater
- Storage: 55 GB available space
As you can see, my working laptop has a pretty good 'performance report' in terms of Graphics and RAM. Do not pay much attention to the CPU rating as we generally use game performance reports.
Your CPU reaches the bottleneck when you don't provide enough RAM to the game for its operation. The other common reason is thermal throttling. You can get rid of bottlenecks temporarily by overclocking the clock speed or by maintaining a reasonable temperature.
According to Wikipedia, the plot of Wasteland 3 will be set in the freezing wastelands of a post-apocalyptic Colorado. The player will take control of the last surviving member of Team November, a Ranger Squad.Published 23 Jul 2020, 09:38 IST