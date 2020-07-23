Wasteland 3 is an upcoming role-playing videogame developed by inXile Entertainment. The studio is quite known for its Wasteland series, among several others. inXile Entertainment has also worked on mobile games like The Bard's Tale.

Wasteland 3 is slated to launch on August 28, 2020. The game will be available on the following platforms-

PlayStation 4,

Xbox One,

Linux,

Microsoft Windows, and

Classic Mac OS

In terms of System Requirements, Wasteland 3 is not that demanding. The official PC System Requirements for the game are already out.

Wasteland 3 PC official System Requirements

Wasteland 3 works on the Unity Game Engine and looks well optimised. You can read the System Requirements mentioned below and decide for yourself.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7970

Storage: 55 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD 290 equivalent or greater

Storage: 55 GB available space

According to Wikipedia, the plot of Wasteland 3 will be set in the freezing wastelands of a post-apocalyptic Colorado. The player will take control of the last surviving member of Team November, a Ranger Squad.