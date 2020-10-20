It's been 10 years today since the critically acclaimed and much-loved Fallout: New Vegas was released, and fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate.

Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. What sets this Fallout apart is that Bethesda only published the game but didn't develop it themselves. That honor goes to Obsidian Entertainment, and it would be the only attempt they were given with the IP.

Fallout: New Vegas was a hit among Fallout fans, and the game still sees play time to this day. It was a Fallout game but it was uniquely in-depth on the RPG side of things, and player agency took a front seat.

Obsidian was famously given hurdles on development by Bethesda in order to get them out of the loop on the next development cycle, and a new Obsidian Fallout game hasn't been seen since.

Now, 10 years after the original release, Twitter is celebrating the legendary game.

Twitter celebrates the 10th anniversary of Fallout: New Vegas

The top congratulatory tweet is, of course, from the Fallout Twitter themselves. The tweet has a simple happy 10th birthday message with a pic to follow. Within the comments section is a complete mix of praise and critique of the game.

Happy 10th Birthday to Fallout: New Vegas. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/KbWdXQ9UYA — Fallout (@Fallout) October 19, 2020

Fallout: New Vegas was a much slower and RPG-focused game compared to the other Fallout games. There was also only 18 months of development time given, and some shortcuts had to be made in different aspects of the game.

Those details leave a lot of the Fallout fan base divided on where New Vegas really stands. Much of the time, especially with Twitter opinions, Fallout: New Vegas is either the worst Fallout game of them all or is the epitome of what a Fallout game should be.

It's been 10 years since Fallout New Vegas was released pic.twitter.com/e9oYUWk2i7 — Gabby 🕊 (@Doctor_Doolittl) October 19, 2020

Another common request on Twitter is a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas. Of course, a full remaster on next-gen consoles would give the game a new breath of life for an entirely new generation of gamers to experience, along with fans who want to experience the game all over again.

Fallout: New Vegas released 10 years ago today.



It's still easily one of 2010's best games. Exploration, characters, writing were all fantastic & I loved their take on the Fallout universe. Y'know, I *probably* wouldn't mind another one.



Y'knowww...just saying...@Obsidian 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ld3khZ6jtQ — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 19, 2020

Other fans have noted that the recent purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft might even make the creation of a new remaster or a full-fledged game possible.

Both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda are under one umbrella now, and Microsoft could force a Fallout: New Vegas 2 or a separate Obsidian sequel if they really wanted to.