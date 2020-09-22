Earlier today, news broke about a $7.5 billion dollar deal between Microsoft and Zenimax Media Inc. which is a record video game deal for Microsoft. The merger means that Microsoft and Xbox now own everything under the Zenimax label, which includes Bethesda and any studios published by them.

Bethesda itself is a renowned studio, despite recent launches, that is an icon in the gaming community and industry. They developed games such as Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Under the Zenimax developers is also Arkane, who developed the Dishonored games, as well as ID studios, which develops the new DOOM games. So how will these franchises be affected in the future generation of games?

How will the Microsoft and Bethesda deal affect the PS5?

(Image Credit: Xbox)

The Bethesda buyout by Microsoft, which came as a surprise to the entire gaming industry, was announced a day before pre-orders are open for the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. The deal is a bold strategy that will pique a ton of interest when it seemed like Xbox had nothing to offer exclusively, especially when Halo Infinite was delayed again.

Certain games were already planned as exclusives for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 under the Bethesda studios. One of those games includes Deathloop, which is the latest game coming out from Arkane. According to an article from Digital Trends, Microsoft will honor those agreements that have already been made, so games like Deathloop will continue on as exclusives to PlayStation consoles.

However, the decision on future games remains to be seen, and it is entirely likely that Microsoft will use the new acquisition as a way to bolster sales of their consoles. Not only have they made their library in the Xbox Games Pass even stronger with so many revered titles under Bethesda, but at the very least, some of their titles will be timed exclusives for the Xbox consoles and PC.

It's also a possibility that future Bethesda games will be unavailable on PlayStation systems. Before today, Sony had it easy in terms of first party exclusives. A new God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and a Miles Morales Spider-Man expansion are all on the table. Although, now Xbox has the potential to make exclusive games like Fallout New Vegas 2, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls: VI. Those are massive contenders to PlayStation and more than likely already turned players on the fence towards the Xbox.

Apparently, Xbox will move forward with a case by case basis on upcoming games under Bethesda. Only time will tell what comes next in the ongoing console wars.