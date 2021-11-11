How to complete Forza Horizon 5's Flock of Trucks, Lambo No. 5, and all Series 0 Challenges

Forza Horizon 5 takes the iconic racing franchise to the vast and diverse country of Mexico. With different biomes, each affecting weather differently, and with the opportunity to drive straight into a dust storm, Forza Horizon 5 is the most ambitious entry to the franchise. The Playground Games title launched with a massive roster of over 500 cars.

The Forza Horizon series originally began as a spin-off of the Forza Motorsport franchise, but soon overtook it to establish itself as the flagship racing series of Xbox. Forza Horizon takes a more open world event racing approach over Motorsports’ traditional closed-circuit sim racing format.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 0 Challenges and rewards

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 0 kicked off on November 4 and will last until November 11. Season 0 has a total of 42 points available to earn.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



This enormously powerful tool lets you create the game you want to play. Let us walk you through how it works: Let's talk EventLab.This enormously powerful tool lets you create the game you want to play. Let us walk you through how it works: youtu.be/f3n3VrNH47I Let's talk EventLab. This enormously powerful tool lets you create the game you want to play. Let us walk you through how it works: youtu.be/f3n3VrNH47I https://t.co/NpW2ivNl0x

Series 0 Challenges

Clean Fun - Get 3 clean racing skills

Social Club - Complete a Horizon Open Event

Fast Lane - Win a Drag Race in a Modern Sports Car

No Signal - 5 phone booths to be smashed

Lambo No. 5 - Use any Lamborghini to get 5 Stars from PR Stunts

Care Package - Give a Gift Drop to any other player

Flock of Trucks - Do PR Stunts to earn 12 stars using any truck

Horizon Arcade - Completing any 3 Horizon Arcade Event will reward 3 Season Points

Off the Grid - Complete the Season Playground Games Championship in an off-road vehicle to get 3 Season Points and the 2018 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid

Coast View - Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Super Saloon Vehicle

Ranchito - Get 2 Season Points by completing the Ranchito Speed Zone challenge in an S2- Class Audi Vehicle

First Course - Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Super Saloon Vehicle to get 5 Season Points and the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

Co-op Championships - Earn 3 Season Points by completing a Horizon Tour Championship.

Clean Sweep - Earn 5 Clean racing Skills in Horizon Open, Rewards 2 Season Points and 25000 Credits

#MuralCompass - Photograph any modern sports car at Star 27’s mural in Mulege. Get 2 Season Points and the “Beautiful” Forza LINK phrase

Battle Royale - Complete 30th or better in The Eliminator. Get Rewards 2 Season Points and the “Mwahahaha” Forza LINK phrase

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Completing these challenges will earn players multiple rewards including the 2017 Alpine A110 (16 points) and the Honda NSX-R GT (26 points).

Edited by Danyal Arabi