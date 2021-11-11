How to complete Forza Horizon 5's Flock of Trucks, Lambo No. 5, and all Series 0 Challenges

Forza Horizon 5 takes the iconic racing franchise to the vast and diverse country of Mexico. With different biomes, each affecting weather differently, and with the opportunity to drive straight into a dust storm, Forza Horizon 5 is the most ambitious entry to the franchise. The Playground Games title launched with a massive roster of over 500 cars.
The Forza Horizon series originally began as a spin-off of the Forza Motorsport franchise, but soon overtook it to establish itself as the flagship racing series of Xbox. Forza Horizon takes a more open world event racing approach over Motorsports’ traditional closed-circuit sim racing format.
Forza Horizon 5 Series 0 Challenges and rewards
The Forza Horizon 5 Series 0 kicked off on November 4 and will last until November 11. Season 0 has a total of 42 points available to earn.
Series 0 Challenges
- Clean Fun - Get 3 clean racing skills
- Social Club - Complete a Horizon Open Event
- Fast Lane - Win a Drag Race in a Modern Sports Car
- No Signal - 5 phone booths to be smashed
- Lambo No. 5 - Use any Lamborghini to get 5 Stars from PR Stunts
- Care Package - Give a Gift Drop to any other player
- Flock of Trucks - Do PR Stunts to earn 12 stars using any truck
- Horizon Arcade - Completing any 3 Horizon Arcade Event will reward 3 Season Points
- Off the Grid - Complete the Season Playground Games Championship in an off-road vehicle to get 3 Season Points and the 2018 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid
- Coast View - Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Super Saloon Vehicle
- Ranchito - Get 2 Season Points by completing the Ranchito Speed Zone challenge in an S2- Class Audi Vehicle
- First Course - Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Super Saloon Vehicle to get 5 Season Points and the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
- Co-op Championships - Earn 3 Season Points by completing a Horizon Tour Championship.
- Clean Sweep - Earn 5 Clean racing Skills in Horizon Open, Rewards 2 Season Points and 25000 Credits
- #MuralCompass - Photograph any modern sports car at Star 27’s mural in Mulege. Get 2 Season Points and the “Beautiful” Forza LINK phrase
- Battle Royale - Complete 30th or better in The Eliminator. Get Rewards 2 Season Points and the “Mwahahaha” Forza LINK phrase
Completing these challenges will earn players multiple rewards including the 2017 Alpine A110 (16 points) and the Honda NSX-R GT (26 points).