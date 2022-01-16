Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Winter Dry Season playlist, challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 builds upon the legacy of its franchise to deliver one of the best racing titles of the generation. Players are presented with over 500 cars to cruise the beautiful picturesque world of Mexico in.
The diverse world of Mexico also changes with each new season, which affects each biome differently. Each series of Forza Horizon 5 consists of four unique seasons, each vastly different from the other. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the Winter Dry season rewards challenges and events of Series 3.
Playlist, challenges, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Winter Dry Season
The third season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3, the Winter Dry Season, kicks off on January 20 and lasts until January 26, 2022. This new season brings a slew of new challenges, events, and vehicles to collect.
Season rewards
The Winter Season of Series 3 has a total of 65 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT: 25 Playlist Points
- 2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38: exclusive to the Festival Playlist
Weekly Challenge. "Ultimate Offroader"
- Safari Concept: Own and drive the 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- Hellcat Power: Win three Dirt Trail Race Events in the 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- Natural Instincts: Earn 15 Air Skills in the 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- Treacherous Terrain: Win three Cross-Country Race Events in the 2016 Jeep Trailcat
Daily Challenges
- Dry Run: Reach 140mph in any Dirt Racing Event
- Plot Twist: Earn five Drift Skills in any Horizon Story chapter
- Taco This: Smash a taco cart
- In Reverse: Complete a Drift Theme Horizon Arcade event in any Drift car
- Hyper Equipment: Win a Road Race Event in a Hypercar
- Play by the Rules: Play an Event Blueprint created by another player
- A Little Something: Send a Gift Drop to another player
Season Events
- Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade event
- Grand Finale: Complete The Trial challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin
- Cat and Mouse: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games event. Rewards the 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
- Bypass: Complete the Speed Trap challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Cross-Country Skiing: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2016 Ariel Nomad
- Athletes: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Classic Running Man Emote
- La Cruz: Complete the Danger Sign challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Over the Dune: Complete the Trail Blazer challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin
- Speed Skating: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2012 BMW M5
- Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour event
Challenges
- #BigCityLights: Photograph Guanajuato at night. Rewards the "Action!!!" Forza LINK phrase
- Third Time Lucky: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "Kinda sus" Forza LINK phrase
- Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the "I have the high ground" Forza LINK phrase
- Light the Beacons!: Complete the collectibles challenge. Rewards the "Eat my dust!" Forza LINK phrase