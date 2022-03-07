Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Spring "Hot Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of the iconic racing franchise by Playground Games, is undoubtedly one of the best titles of the generation. The title brilliantly balances responsive driving control with a fun and engaging gameplay perspective.

Aside from launching with over 500 cars, Forza Horizon 5 has maintained strong post-launch content in the form of the monthly series as well as the Weekly Seasons. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.

Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Spring "Hot Season" (March 24-30, 2022)

Spring "Hot Season" is the final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5. The season kicks off on March 24, 2022, and it brings two new cars to the mix: the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35) and the CRX Mugen.

The final season of Series 5 is set to end on March 30, 2022, and it will kick off with Series 6.

Season rewards - The Spring Season of Series 5 has a total of 52 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35) - 20 Playlist Points.(This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)

1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen - 40 Playlist Points. (This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)

Weekly Challenge - "Light as a Feather"

Fit for Purpose: Own and drive the 2010 Mosler MT900S

Mosler Tingle: Earn 10 Stars from Speed Trap PR Stunts with the 2010 Mosler MT900S

All-Rounder: Earn a score totaling 300mph from Speed Zone PR Stunts with the 2010 Mosler MT900S

Supercharged: Complete a Speed Trap and a Speed Zone PR Stunt within two minutes in the 2010 Mosler MT900S

Daily Challenges

Muscle Power: Earn 6 Stars at Speed Trap PR Stunts in any Modern Muscle car

Stay on Target: Hit 10 bowling pins within 10 seconds at the Stadium Stunt Park with the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35)

No Wings Required: Jump a total of 6,000 feet at Danger Sign PR Stunts

Hot Shot: Earn a score totaling 150mph at Speed Zone PR Stunts in any Hot Hatch car

Scenic Route: Take a photograph at the River Rapids Trailblazer PR Stunt start gates

Speedy Speed Boy: Earn 5 Stars at Speed Trap PR Stunts in any S2-Class car

Shining Star: Earn 10 Stars from PR Stunts within three minutes

Season Events

Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade Theme Event

Blooming Lovely: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

Horizon Rush Touge-Style Circuit: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the Black Drift Zone Tee Vanity Item

Jungle Boogie: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Tulum: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 2016 Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition

Punto Norte: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Salto de Rio: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Trébol: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 1926 Bugatti Type 35 C

Cruze de Granja: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the White Trailblazer Finish Tee Vanity Item

Challenges

Acura Me Treasure!: Complete the Treasure Hunt challenge. Rewards 50,000 Credits

#ItsaTrap: Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R at the Pantano Pass Speed Trap PR Stunt. Rewards the "It is the way!" Forza LINK message

You Shall Not Pass: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "I'm a games master" Forza LINK message

Edited by Shaheen Banu