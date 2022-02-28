According to leaks, fan-favorite Ford Mustang and Toyota Tundra might be coming to Forza Horizon 5 Series 5

Forza Horizon 5 has grown to be one of the most prominent racing titles of the current generation. The latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise blends in satisfying gameplay in a vast and diverse world with unique biomes to present an amazing experience.

One of the major factors contributing to Forza Horizon 5’s popularity is its vast and diverse selection of vehicles to drive in. While the game debuted with over 500 cars at launch, that number has steadily gone up with the introduction of new cars every week and every season.

According to a recent leak, the upcoming Series 5 will bring fan-favorite Ford Mustang and Toyota Tundra to the title.

As a live-service title, Forza Horizon 5 regularly brings new content to the title. They come in the form of the Series, which lasts for a month and consists of four Seasons, each a week long. Currently, in the fourth season of Series 4, the game is set to reveal new content for Series 5 and all of its Seasons soon.

Aside from challenges and events, the game also brings new cars every week to the game. According to the recent leak by Aggiornamenti Lumia, the future list of cars is as follows:

1986 Ford Mustang SVO: March 3 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD: March 3 2006 Noble M400: March 17 1966 Toronado: March 31 McLaren 620R: April 7 2021 MINI JCW GP: April 14

Considering each Series consists of about a month and debuts 4 new cars each for a season, the list could possibly extend beyond Series 5, covering half of Series 6 as well, for the McLaren 620R and the 2021 MINI JCW GP.

According to the leak, the first major car to be added in Series 5 is going to be a fan-favorite from Forza Horizon 4, the 1986 Ford Mustang SVO muscle car. It will soon be followed by one of the most requested vehicles, the 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD pickup truck.

While it should be emphasized that the above list is a leaked one, and in no way confirms the upcoming cars, if it happens to turn out to be true, fans are certainly going to be happy.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via both the Xbox Storefront and Steam. The title is also available on the Game Pass for both PC and Console.

