Two Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansions might be dropping soon as per recent leaks and rumors

Forza Horizon 5 fans might be in for a bit of a treat in the coming months, as Playground Games are rumored to be in the process of creating two new DLC expansions for the game.

While there has been no official news from the developers themselves, the community speculation arose from a supposed leak from an industry insider.

Aggiornamenti Lumia @ALumia_Italia Microsoft has started testing WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT through the Xbox Insider Hub, which means Forza Horizon DLC 1 "soon" Microsoft has started testing WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT through the Xbox Insider Hub, which means Forza Horizon DLC 1 "soon"

A reliable Microsoft leaker who goes by the Twitter handle of Aggiornamenti Lumia recently posted that:

“Microsoft has started testing WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT through the Xbox Insider Hub, which means Forza Horizon DLC 1 soon."

For those unaware, “Woodstock” is the internal code name for the racing game, and the insider feels that the developers are in the process of launching their first DLC for the title very soon.

Forza Horizon 5 DLCs might be dropping very soon

It’s essential to take this speculation with a grain of salt as Playground Games themselves are yet to provide any official take or announcement on the matter.

However, for now, the community is aware of the fact that the title will be getting two DLC expansions in the coming months. This will include "a new world location, vehicles, and gameplay," and this information was gathered from a listing that was provided in the game’s premium edition on the Microsoft store.

Ever since its launch, Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the biggest Xbox games in 2021, along with 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite.

However, the title was riddled with several bugs, which severely impacted player enjoyment as the issues were not allowing players to complete playlists and receive the rewards they had worked so hard for.

Hopefully, the planned DLC expansions will introduce more than new cars and gameplay and address some of the bugs that are still plaguing the game to this date, despite Playground Games' effort in trying to reduce them over multiple patches and updates.

