Forza Motorsport “Not launching/Keeps crashing on PC” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Forza Motorsport is having a fair bit of performance issues for those on PC, with the game frequently crashing or refusing to launch from time to time. It’s one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the game and usually occurs when there is something wrong with the installed files, if the servers are down, or if you are not using the latest drives for your GPU.

While there is no permanent solution for the error, there are a few community-found workarounds that you will be able to invest in so as to work around the issue.

Today’s Forza Motorsport guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to deal with the crashing and not launching error on PC.

How to fix the Forza Motorsport “Not launching/Keeps crashing on PC” error

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you can try for this problem, however, here are a few things you can do to work around the Forza Motorsport “Not launching/Keeps crashing on PC” error:

1) Update your graphics drivers

Irrespective of which card you are using, you might want to update the drivers to the latest version if you wish to deal with the majority of the performance issues in the game. Nvidia and AMD both have desktop applications that you can use to automatically detect and download the latest update.

Alternatively, you can also choose to do it manually by visiting their official website:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can follow this link

2) Scan and fix files

Forza Motorsport might have some corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix that, you need to select the game on the client you are playing it from (Steam or Microsoft Store), select properties, and then “scan and fix files.”

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and then fix the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Reset Microsoft Store

If you are playing the racing game from the Microsoft Store and it continues to crash and not launch, you might want to reset the store and try again. To reset the store, you need to press Windows + R at the same time, which will bring up run, and you need to enter the “wsreset.exe” command there.

After pressing OK, the Microsoft Store will reset automatically, so try and launch the game again.

4) Make sure you have the recommended hardware

It’s likely Forza Motorsport is crashing because you have not met the minimum or recommended system requirements for it. Here are the requirements that you need to have for the game:

Minimum hardware requirements:

CPU - Intel i5-8400 6 Cores @2.8Ghz/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 Cores @3.2 Ghz

CPU Cores - 6 Physical cores

GPU - Intel GTX 1060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5500 XT

VRAM - 4GB

System RAM - 8 GB Dedicated

Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space

Recommended hardware requirements:

CPU - Intel i5-11600k/Ryzen 5 5600X

CPU Cores - 6 physical cores

GPU - Intel RTX 2080 TI/RX 6800 XT

VRAM - 8 GB

System RAM - 16 GB

Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space

5) Reach out to Forza support

If the issue persists, you might want to reach out to Forza Support and dock in a complaint marking all the errors and bugs you are having.

6) Wait for a patch

With so many players facing performance issues with Forza Motorsport, it’s very likely that the developers will be deploying a patch to fix the issues in the game. So look for new hotfixes and keep the title updated on your system.