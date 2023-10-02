Should you buy Forza Motorsport Premium Edition?

The release of Forza Motorsport, the upcoming title in the traditional Forza series, is just around the corner. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, the game will be the eighth mainline entry in the racing simulation series, not to be confused with the arcade off-shoot Forza Horizon franchise. The title will be available on October 10, 2023, on multiple platforms.

The last major Motorsport title was Forza Motorsport 7, which was released back in 2017. Turn 10 then shifted its focus to developing and supporting two mainline Forza Horizon games, i.e., Forza Horizon 4 (2018) and Forza Horizon 5 (2021). With the advent of current-gen Xbox consoles, the developer is finally going back to the series' roots.

Much like most major AAA releases nowadays, the latest Motorsport title is being offered by Xbox in different editions. Pre-ordering and choosing between different editions of the game might be confusing for some players, especially when it comes to the most expensive version - the Premium Edition.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Forza Motorsport Premium Edition great for those who want to spend a considerable amount of time in the game

Forza Motorsport is the very first current-gen-only Forza title. It will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Much like the Horizon games, the upcoming title features three different editions - a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Premium Edition. Each one comes with its own perks and bonuses.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Base game

Car pass

Premium Edition ($99.99)

Base game

5-days early access

Car pass

VIP membership

Welcome pack

"Race Day" car pack

The "Race Day" car pack, which comes with the Premium Edition and can also be bought as a separate add-on to the base game, will feature exclusive Forza-edition cars from the Forza Horizon series. These vehicles will be available to players right at the game's launch, whereas those included in the "car pass" will be doled out in a weekly manner with every new title update.

Given the Premium Edition is quite an expensive investment, it is only suitable for those who will spend a lot of time in the game and want every single piece of additional content available to them right from the get-go.

If players are unsure about the Premium Edition, they can always simply buy the Standard or Deluxe Edition and separately purchase each add-on at a later date. Given there is no pre-order incentive attached to the Premium Edition, apart from the five-day early access, there's no reason to spend $100 on the game.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.