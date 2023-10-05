Forza Motorsport release date & time for all regions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios' upcoming racing simulation game, Forza Motorsport, is just a few days away from its launch. As the very first Forza title to be built exclusively for the current-generation Xbox, it is easily one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2023, especially among racing video game enthusiasts.

Forza Motorsport is also the first mainline entry in the traditional Motorsport series (separate from the Forza Horizon spin-off) since 2017's Forza Motorsport 7. Built using Turn 10's proprietary ForzaTech engine, the title is a visual powerhouse that takes complete advantage of the current-generation Xbox consoles.

While there are still a few days left for the game's official launch, Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios have shared details regarding the official release timings and other key information related to pre-orders and more.

What is Forza Motorsport's official release date and time for all regions?

Fora Motorsport is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2023. However, if you buy the Premium Edition of the game or get the Premium Add-ons Bundle with the Standard or the Deluxe Edition, you can start playing the latest Motorsport title roughly five days before its official release.

Here are the early access timings for Xbox and PC (Steam):

Expand Tweet

Xbox and Microsoft Store

9 AM PDT (October 4, 2023)

12 AM EDT (October 5, 2023)

12 AM BST (October 5, 2023)

12 AM CEST (October 5, 2023)

12 AM JST (October 5, 2023)

Steam

9 PM PDT (October 4, 2023)

12 AM EDT (October 5, 2023)

5 AM BST (October 5, 2023)

6 AM CEST (October 5, 2023)

1 PM JST (October 5, 2023)

It should be mentioned that the Xbox Game Pass version of the game will not have early access unless you buy the Premium Add-ons bundle separately. This applies to both the console and PC versions of Game Pass.

What are Forza Motorsport's pre-order bonuses?

Forza Motorsport, much like the previous franchise entry, Forza Horizon 5, does not feature any pre-order bonus. However, the different editions of the game that you can buy on Xbox Series X|S and Steam come with a plethora of bonuses, such as the Car Pass, VIP access, and more.

Here's a breakdown of the different editions:

Expand Tweet

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Base game

Car pass

Premium Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Five-day early access

Car Pass

VIP membership

Welcome pack

"Race Day" car pack

Expand Tweet

The Race Day car pack is essentially a bundle of exclusive Forza-edition vehicles (from Forza Horizon 3, 4, and 5) that will be available to players on day one. However, the cars included in the Car Pass will be available after launch and will be doled out in a weekly manner.