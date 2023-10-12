Forza Motorsport “Texture not loading” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Further performance issues are plaguing Forza Motorsports as many players are now reporting that the game’s textures are not loading for them during certain races. The bug is making the screen black out while having grey textures, making it quite difficult to navigate a car when in the middle of a race.

Many in the community have also pointed out that when the texture issue happens even the road goes completely blank, with their cars not loading on the podium as well. The texture bugs also seem to be accompanied by game crashes, making it one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game.

The more permanent issue for this will be for the developers to come up with a patch. However, if you wish to have a better time in the game before that happens, today’s Forza Motorsport guide will go over some tips and tricks that you can use to work around it.

How to fix the “Texture not loading” issue in Forza Motorsport

As mentioned, there is no permanent fix that you will be able to look forward to when it comes to the “Texture not loading” issue in Forza Motorsport. However, here are a few things that you can try to make the races more bearable:

1) Restart the game

It may not look like much of a fix at first, but many in the community have mentioned that restarting the game a couple of times has helped stem the texture issues, albeit temporarily. So you can try restarting the game a few times till you notice that roads are have stopped bugging out for you.

2) Check for file integrity

The texture and crash errors might also be happening if there are some corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix it, select the game on either the Steam or the Microsoft Store client, head into properties, and click on the “Scan and Fix” option.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been corrupted.

3) Re-install the game

While it might seem like a rather drastic step to take to try and deal with the error, re-installing Forza Motorsport seems to have worked for some in the community. If the issue persists for you, just go ahead and re-install the game to see if the textures go back to normal.

4) Update your GPU drivers

If you are using an AMD or Nvidia card, you will be able to update the driver to the latest version. Doing so is recommended if you are facing issues with crashes and graphics.

You can either update through the respective desktop app or manually download and install the version from their website:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can follow this link

5) Wait for a patch

The surest and most permanent way of fixing the texture issues in Forza Motorsports will be to wait for a patch. With so many players facing the issue, the developers are likely to deploy a hotfix soon in order to address the issues with performance.

6) Reach out to the support team

If all else fails, reach out to the Forza Support team. They will try to personally look into the problem that you are facing and fix it.