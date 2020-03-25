Four new weapons added to Call of Duty Warzone in the latest update

Call of Duty Warzone's latest update was released on 24th March.

The four weapons included in the update are the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14,

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone gained 30 million players within ten days of its release. After seeing this massive response from the gamers, Infinity Ward are now focusing on delivering regular updates to the game.

The latest update of Call of Duty Warzone, which was released on 24th March, brought numerous changes in the game. With the arrival of this update, the game has received four new weapons which have also expanded the loot pool of the map. These four guns are the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14 and are available to equip in all the modes of COD Warzone.

Activision stated on their official blog:

Four weapons - the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14 will be available in the world of Warzone. Find these armaments across Verdansk in both Common and Uncommon rarities, then take aim against your opponents. Each weapon comes with distinct strengths in its class, consider equipping them in loadouts to see how they match up on the battlefield.

Undoubtedly, the newly added weapons will bring changes to the existing strategies and will put the FPS skills of the players to test. Along with this, the Battle Royale solos playlist will continue this week, and the players can update the game via Blizzard Launcher on PC.