Call of Duty Warzone surpasses 30 million players in 10 days

Call of Duty on the verge of breaking Apex Legends' record.

Self-quarantine due to Coronavirus one of the reasons behind it.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision's newly launched battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone, has already amassed 30 million players in 10 days. The game was released on 10th March for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Considering these stats, COD Warzone has become on the fastest growing free-to-play game, which also comes with the cross-play feature for its matchmaking.

Growth has been steady ever since the Call of Duty Warzone was launched as it had 3 million players after 24 hours and more than 15 million players within three days. In comparison, Fortnite reached 30 million players after 11 weeks, and Apex Legends drew in 50 million players in its first four weeks, Warzone seems to be on a similar trajectory.

The world is currently dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which had made many people go into self-quarantine, which also accounts for the fact that Call of Duty Warzone was able to reach this milestone.

Warzone has already been featured in many online tournaments, and with this much popularity and with so many people staying home, the game is expected to break more records.