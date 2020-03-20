PUBG News: PMPL South Asia Day 2 - Overall results and final standings

A total of 20 squads are competing in the PMPL SA 2020 for a ticket to the PMWL 2020.

After Day 2 of Week 1, UMExRXN is leading the points table, followed by SynerGE on the second

The PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 for the South Asia region has begun, and after putting up big performances at the PMCO Regional Finals, the teams are battling it out with each other to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League. On the second day of week one, a total of 20 squads engaged in a fierce battle against each other.

The second day of the PMPL is over and a total of five games were played. After Day 2, UMExRXN topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 137 points. They were followed by SynerGE and TSM-Entity with 123 and 121 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 2.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Full Standings after Day 2

#1 UMExRXN- 137 points

#2 SynerGE- 123 points

#3 TSM-Entity- 121 points

#4 IND- 111 points

#5 ORANGE ROCK- 105 points

#6 Fnatic- 88 points

#7 PowerHouse- 80 points

#8 GODLIKE- 72 points

#9 MegaStars- 61 points

#10 TeamTamilas- 61 points

#11 JyanMaara- 59 points

#12 Team Xtreme- 57 points

#13 Celtz- 57 points

#14 SouL- 52 points

#15 vsgCRAWLERS- 45 points

#16 Team HYPE- 42 points

#17 Elementrix- 42 points

#18 Marcos Gaming - 37 points

#19 DEADEYES GUY - 34 points

#20 INES- 12 points

The PMPL South Asia will go on till April 6, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.